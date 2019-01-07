‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Victor Stops Nikki’s Confession!

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, January 7 brings a stunning confession from Nikki! Plus Arturo faces temptation from Mia, Reed plans a memorial for J.T., and Rey wonders about Sharon’s questions.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) showed up to see Victor (Eric Braeden) at the Genoa City Police Department jail. They discussed the charges, and Nikki adamantly believed that Victor did not murder J.T. The Mustache wondered why Nikki felt so strongly that he did not do it, and that’s when Nikki showed her husband. Nikki confessed that she knows that he did not kill their daughter’s ex-husband because she knows who murdered J.T.

Victor instantly shushed his wife and warned her never to say those words again. He promised Nikki that he would beat the charges, and once he gets out of jail, Victor will take care of everything.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) shocked Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) when he walked in on them embracing after they agreed to take things slow, which is not code for not getting back together at all. Reed commented that Victoria had already moved on from J.T. Both Billy and Victoria rushed to let Reed know that they aren’t back together — yet. Victoria urged Reed to return to school, but Reed wasn’t ready. He never got the chance to say goodbye to J.T. Reed told his mom he wanted to have a memorial, so Victoria agreed to host it at her house.

At the apartment, Arturo (Jason Canela) shocked a freshly showered Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) when he barged in unannounced. Mia screamed, but Arturo assured her that Sharon (Sharon Case) gave him a key so that he could fix the furnace. After they argued and Mia ranted about Sharon, she decided that if Arturo was staying, then so was she. Mia brought up past transgressions, and then talk moved on to how they’re both happy in their current relationships even though Mia accused Arturo of having a “boring” time with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ultimately, the former lovers appreciated how far they’ve come and how much they’ve matured over the years.

Finally, at the station, Sharon had a lot of questions for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Rey couldn’t understand why she felt so sure Victor did not kill J.T. In fact, all her questioning piqued Rey’s suspicions. Although Sharon tried to play it off as concern for Nikki and Rey himself, Rey didn’t quite buy her excuses.