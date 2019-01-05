Olivia Culpo Flaunts Sexy Curves Amid Danny Amendola Reunion News

Olivia Culpo is showing off her sexy supermodel curves on social media. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model recently shared a photo of herself flaunting her insane abs alongside her younger sister, Sophia Culpo.

On Saturday, Jan. 5, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself and her sister, Sophia, standing on a set of steps in Kyoto, Japan. Hours before, the model had teased her followers on her story, trying to get them to guess where she was traveling to next, and now she’s revealed that she’s in Asia.

In the snapshot, Culpo dons a pair of skin-tight black leggings, and a black crop top, which a white crop peaking out from underneath the shirt. Olivia also dons a black leather jacket, and a white waist purse.

The model shows off her casual style by donning a pair of white socks and some thick soled white boots. The outfit puts Culpo’s extremely toned abs, and flat tummy on full display. The model has her dark hair pulled back into a sleek bun at the base of her head, and wears a full face of make up, including a pink lip.

Meanwhile, Olivia’s sister, Sophia, also posts for the camera. Sophia sports a pair of black leggings, and a royal blue, cropped windbreaker jacket. She completes her outfit by wearing some white sneakers, and has her shoulder length hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands.

The trip to Japan comes at an interesting time for Olivia Culpo. The supermodel and her on again, off again boyfriend, NFL star Danny Amendola, have seemingly reunited following their messy split back in October.

As many fans may remember, the pair split while Olivia was in Australia shooting photos for the upcoming edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Photos of Danny getting flirty with bikini-clad Miami sports reporter, Bianca Peters, surfaced online, ultimately leading to the pair’s break up.

“They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another. They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together,” an insider told E! News of the couple’s reconciliation.

People Magazine reports that the pair sparked rumors of a reunion when they both posted nearly identical clips of fireworks going off on New Year’s Eve. The duo allegedly spent the holiday together in Miami, as Culpo rang in the New Year with her girlfriends, Cara Santana and Amber Ridinger.

Olivia Culpo has not publicly commented on her relationship status with Danny Amendola.