Katharine McPhee Poses In A Black Bikini Alongside ‘Ride Or Die’ Fiance David Foster In Vacation Photo

Katharine, 34, is posing in a bikini alongside fiance David, 69.

Katharine McPhee is showing off her bikini body once again in a new snap posted to her Instagram account with fiancé David Foster. The 34-year-old singer and actress, who shot to fame after coming in second place on Season 5 of American Idol, could be seen posing alongside her soon-to-be husband, 69, as they spent the New Year together soaking up the sun in Hawaii.

The snap posted on January 1 showed the couple standing together in front of a light blue car as they both folded their arms and put one leg up onto the vehicle.

Katharine could be seen showing off some skin as she enjoyed some downtime with the musician, as the Scorpion and former Smash actress rocked a simple black bikini with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that stretched all the way up to her belly button. The stunning star also sported a pair of white sneakers.

David kept things a little more casual with his ensemble, wearing a dark T-Shirt and shorts as he spent some quality time with McPhee. Both opted to shield their eyes from the sun in dark shades.

Tagging their location as being somewhere in Hawaii, the “Over It” singer shared in the caption of her social media photo that Foster – who she got engaged to back in June 2018 – is her “Ride or Die.”

The snap came shortly after Katharine posted another snap of herself rocking the black two-piece in the tropical location, this time as she posed inside the blue car.

Putting one foot up on the side of the vehicle, which had no doors or roof, McPhee sat in the driver’s seat as she shared a message for her more than 542,000 followers about the New Year.

“Riding into 2019,” she captioned the picture with a car emoji.

But the latest photos aren’t the first time the star has showed off her bikini body lately.

As People recently reported, Katharine was actually jokingly trolled by her soon-to-be stepdaughter Sara Foster in the caption of a photo that showed the both of them rocking some pretty skimpy bikinis during the family trip to Hawaii.

Sara, who’s actually three years older than Katharine, posted the picture alongside the jokey caption, “When your mom refuses to dress age appropriately.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

McPhee clearly appreciated the joke, as she responded in the comments section, “I can’t even think of a good response.”

Foster then replied on the social media site, “As long as you keep looking this good in a bikini, I will be writing captions like these.”

The Inquisitr reported that Sara’s sister Erin Foster also got in on the friendly trolling action after Katharine shared another photo of herself in her swimwear over the festive period, this time wearing a skimpy yellow bikini.

Commenting on the bikini pic, Erin told her future stepmom, “Grandma!!!! WTF I don’t want to be next to you at the pool.”