Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Insanely Sexy Hips & Booty In Skin-Tight Leggings On Instagram

Reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines, perhaps being the most famous — and most followed — woman in the world. From television appearances to social media posts which reach a staggering 123 million followers, Kim Kardashian has made a name for herself and her family.

One aspect which has brought a large degree of fame to Kim is her iconic hourglass figure, one that is the envy of many women the world over. In her latest Instagram share, Kim Kardashian flaunts her wild curves in a manner which leaves little to the imagination.

Wearing a pair of skin-tight black leggings on her lower torso, ones which hugged her curvaceous hips and prominent booty, the reality TV magnate took to the streets in serious style. Opting to pair the leggings with a loose windbreaker on her upper body, Kim couldn’t make the contrast any clearer. The baggy jacket was cinched at the waist to emphasize the striking silhouette of Kim Kardashian’s physique, placing even more emphasis on her flat stomach. Popping her hips to the side as she walks, Kim also shows off a bit of her signature backside in the process.

As always, the raven-haired beauty looks perfectly made up. Her iconic dark locks are styled slightly curly and fall about her in long, loose waves. Kim Kardashian accessorized her look in this latest Instagram snapshot by donning a delicate gold chain in addition to holding a small dark clutch in her right hand.

Despite the image only having been live for approximately an hour — as of the writing of this article — it has already gathered a great deal of attention from the legion that is Kim’s enormous fanbase. Over 550,000 Instagram users offered up a like to the sexy street look and countless more left comments which were largely complementary.

One user took the time to write that, “Look great as always! Eyes are sad though?” while another user quipped, “Interesting choice of jacket.”

Kim Kardashian has made headlines most recently for suffering a slight wardrobe malfunction while hosting the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party. According to previous reporting from the Inquisitr, Kim was wearing an extremely provocative dress for the gala proceedings when she decided to hit the slopes for some sledding — along with long-time friend and hotel heiress Paris Hilton. While hurtling down the hill, Kim allegedly popped out of her gown, giving those in attendance an eyeful.

“I know, I know, I know,” Kim remarked to her husband — in coy contrition — after finishing her sledding. “I just gotta adjust myself. We were on the hill and it all came out, you know?”

Husband Kanye West didn’t seem too bothered by the impromptu peep show, however — apparently taking the whole thing in stride.