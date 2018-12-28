Heidi Klum Shares A Sexy Selfie While Cuddling In Bed With Fiance Tom Kaulitz

Supermodel Heidi Klum certainly seems to be enjoying her and fiance Tom Kaulitz’s new status as an engaged couple, and recently took to social media to prove it, E! News reported.

On Thursday, December 28, Heidi shared a sexy selfie photo to her Instagram account giving her 5.6 million followers a rare glimpse at a simple moment of her relationship–cuddling in bed with her new fiance.

Heidi, with her signature golden locks a mess and covering her face, sweetly caresses her soon to be husband and presses her nose up against his cheek, ignoring the camera while a shirtless Tom Kaulitz stares directly at it.

Tom appears to be the one capturing the photo in the steamy black and white snapshot, using one arm to hold the camera above the couple while the other has Heidi wrapped up in it, holding her close to his body.

The intimate moment was captured as the couple lay together under the covers, and appeared to have one extra family member in the bed with them–their dog, whose nose and paw peeked out from under the covers.

“BLISS,” Heidi captioned the sweet photo, followed by two emojis.

The supermodel’s followers definitely enjoyed getting a look at the lives of Heidi and her fiance, and awarded the photo nearly 300,000 likes in less than a day of going live, and over 2,000 comments complimenting their sweet relationship. The snap was the first photo posted of the couple following the big news they shared through social media this past Monday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Heidi and Tokio Hotel musicial Tom Kaulitz announced their engagement on Christmas Eve, when the supermodel shared yet another adorable black and white snap with her beau on both Instagram and Twitter, showing off a beautiful engagement ring on her finger.

“I SAID YES,” she captioned the photo that has gotten over 700,000 likes and thousands of comments congratulating the happy couple through Instagram, and an additional 25,000 reactions on Twitter.

I SAID YES ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3U7XX6o7q3 — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) December 24, 2018

The couple announced their next big step in their relationship after eight months of dating. According to People, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent, and later made their first public appearance together in May for the Cannes amfAR Gala.

Some fans began speculating their engagement a few months ago after Heidi was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on her finger at the Emmy Awards in September, though Klum was quick to shut them down.

“I don’t know why everyone keeps saying that,” she said. “Everyone is asking me. When you do what I do, you wear a lot of fashion. A lot of jewelry. I always look for something that goes with the outfit. So, I wear big rings.”