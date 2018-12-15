‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Model, Raven Lyn, Flashes Some Serious Sideboob In New Instagram Video

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Raven Lyn’s new Instagram video that the magazine posted on their official page sent temperatures soaring as the model left the viewers with almost nothing to the imagination.

The video features the 23-year-old model standing on a beach, wearing a very skimpy beige bikini that provided a generous view of her perky breasts as well as her overall body. The model struck sultry poses for the camera and constantly ran her hand through her beautiful, curly mane — which according to the video — has always been challenging for Raven to manage during her photoshoots.

In the second scene, Raven is featured wearing a tiny black one-piece swimsuit while striking a side pose. Per usual, she raised her arms to hold her hair to pose for the camera and exposed some serious side-boob in the process. The video also featured her wearing a small cropped top through which Raven exposed a lot of under-boob as well as some serious abs.

Her tiny bikini bottoms also allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs and long legs as she continued to strike sexy poses for the popular swimsuit photoshoot. Within a few hours of going live, the video garnered almost 50,000 views and fans showered Raven with numerous compliments.

“Women like [these] is what makes SI issues great,” one person commented on the video.

While another one said that if they were granted a wish in the Garden of Eden, they would ask for Raven to be there.

“Totally outstanding, beautiful and gorgeous in every way possible. Lovely lady!!!” another person commented.

On Raven’s personal Instagram page, she posted a picture where she is featured wearing a low-cut white tank top which exposed ample cleavage. What Raven’s 244,000 followers loved about the picture was that it was very natural as the Minnesota-native didn’t wear any makeup.

“You are the most gorgeous lady I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented on the picture, while another even asked her out on a date.

Speaking of dating, a report published by W Magazine in September 2018 said that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was allegedly dating Raven Lyn Corneil. Per the article, “the pair were spotted together at a Harper’s Bazaar party during New York Fashion Week, but it’s currently unknown how long the pair have been seeing each other or how serious it is.”

The article also detailed that although Dorsey follows Corneil on Instagram, “he does not yet appear to follow her account on his own social media platform.”