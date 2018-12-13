Social Media Starlet Tori Brixx Goes Nude In Sexy Instagram Snap, Beau Rich The Kid Reveals Their Baby News

Tori Brixx, whose real name is Tori Hughes, just shared a daring and very buzzworthy photo via her Instagram page. The DJ, actress, and social media star is no stranger to sharing sexy snapshots on her social media page, but this one was more daring than most and it definitely got her fans buzzing.

The photo that is quickly going viral on Tori Brixx’s Instagram page shows her nude, sitting on a gold Versace jacket with her hair wrapped in a towel. She noted that she felt “Fresh as h*ll,” so she might as well take a selfie.

Naturally, the gold-colored Versace jacket was positioned in such a way to cover the bare essentials, and Tori had one leg bent up to hide her breasts. Aside from the towel wrapping up her hair, Brixx was wearing nothing else but a couple of bracelets and a necklace.

Brixx has 3 million followers on Instagram these days, and in just 14 hours more than 247,000 of Tori’s fans had liked the post. Nearly 4,000 people added comments to the post with many of them writing about how gorgeous she looked. Quite a few also shared their congratulations, and not everybody is necessarily up to speed on the starlet’s big news.

As her fans know, Tori has been dating rapper Rich the Kid for a while now. When Brixx posted this gorgeous nude selfie, Rich added a comment that sparked a lot of chatter among the couple’s fans. As Urban Islandz notes, the rapper said that she shouldn’t “hide that baby bum” and added a baby emoji.

Over on the rapper’s Instagram page, there’s a post that lays it all out. It shows Tori at the doctor’s office and she’s getting an ultrasound. The ultrasound technician is pointing to the screen and Rich added a baby emoji to the caption. Rich the Kid has 5 million Instagram followers himself, and nearly 400,000 of them liked that revealing post in a matter of 13 hours or so.

It does look like there is a hint of a baby bump on Tori in that ultrasound picture, but it doesn’t look like anybody noticed any kind of bump in a recent lingerie photo Brixx posted to her social media page. That photo, shared on November 26, featured the social media siren in a red lingerie bodysuit that showed off plenty of curves and cleavage, but no baby bump.

The nude selfie of Tori Brixx got the vixen’s Instagram fans wound up as it was, but then to have baby news revealed at the same time caused quite a stir. Her followers are excited to learn that she’s expecting and everybody will be anxious to get additional updates.