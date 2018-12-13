Lais Ribeiro Channels Her Inner Mermaid Emerging In Slow Motion From The Water Dressed In Barely-There Bikini

Model Lais Ribeiro is currently modeling for the 2019 Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” edition, frequently posting snaps of herself wearing skimpy bikinis that flaunt her flawless figure. On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated posted a short clip of the model on their Instagram page that features her emerging from a small body of water.

The slow-motion clip starts with the Brazilian model underneath the water on her back as she slowly lifts up her head and torso. The water cascades off her body and long dark hair as she eventually stands and turns her body to face the camera. Viewers get the perfect view of her thin, toned figure and busty chest covered by a brown animal-print bikini. They can also see a tiny tattoo on the supermodel’s ribcage. She appears completely at peace as she gazes straight at the camera with water dripping from every part of her and the setting sun shining through the trees behind her and on the water.

Sports Illustrated captioned the video with “PURA VIDA,” which translates to “pure life” in English. Many Instagram users left comments complimenting the model on the shot and expressing how much they loved her and thought she was stunning. One called her their favorite model while another told her she looked like a mermaid. Several users also expressed that they would vote for Lais to be featured on the cover of the magazine.

The video was shot in Costa Rica where Lais and the rest of the Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” models were photographed for the upcoming edition of the magazine. The highly-anticipated edition will also feature models Kate Bock and Barbara Palvin.

Lais is also a Victoria’s Secret model and walked in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Show, which aired earlier this month. At the event, she sported two sexy lingerie looks as she strutted down the catwalk for the eighth time in her career.

In addition to her busy life as a model, Lais is also a single mom to 9-year-old son Alexandre. She spoke to popular parenting website Parents about how she achieves a work-life balance.