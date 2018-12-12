‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Harris Goes Braless In Plunging Semi-Sheer White Top On Instagram

Rachel Harris is a skilled visual artist who went to two of the country’s top art schools. And she is also a Playboy model. The magazine took to its verified Instagram account on Tuesday to share a sultry photo featuring the artist-turned-Playmate in a loose white top and underwear.

In the photo, the 27-year-old blonde is featured lying on her back over bed sheets adorned with tutu on the sides as she holds her upper body up on her right elbow. The model is rocking a white, semi-sheer top featuring a plunging neckline that reaches down just above her bellybutton. The loose shirt exposes her toned abs and a good part of her breasts.

The model is also wearing white lace underwear that matches the rest of her outfit and the room she is posing in. She accessorized her look with very delicate jewelry, including two thin gold rings and a black one in addition to an almost invisible gold chain that reaches down to her belly.

Harris is wearing her hair down in loose waves that fall over her shoulders and back. She is wearing a light, cherry colored lipstick and a brown smokey eye as she peers intensely into the camera with her mouth slightly opened.

The snap shared with Playboy’s 7 million Instagram followers received more than 46,000 likes and more than 170 comments, with fans of the magazine complimenting the model and sharing a host of emoji, from fire to hearts and everything in between.

“My heart just skipped a beat!!!” one user wrote paired with three hearts with arrow emoji, while another simply added, “Stunning.”

Born and raised in southern California, Harris studied art and design at both the California College of the Arts and the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She had her first solo art show at age 23, which is where she met her modeling agent, according to her profile on Playboy. In addition to meeting her manager, her solo show was also a success as she sold all but two of her pieces, which were constructed for interior spaces from industrial materials such as concrete, wood, grout, and resin, as per the Playboy profile.

“Art has always been a way for me to be in my element and to challenge myself emotionally and physically,” she is quoted as saying. “In my work, you can see sensuality next to silence, young versus deep-rooted, sharp alongside soft.”