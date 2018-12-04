Bella Hadid Dazzles On The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Catwalk In Feathered Lace Lingerie

Model Bella Hadid took to Instagram to post a stunning photo of herself walking the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show held in New York and broadcasted on Sunday.

In the photo, Bella strikes a pose with her hands on her hips and one hip cocked to the side, showing off her toned legs. She’s wearing a light green lacy bra complete with a silver strap around the bottom that pushes up her cleavage along with matching bikini high-rise bottoms. The highlight of her outfit is the giant feathered back piece, complete with flowers, upper-arm cuffs, and tassels. The 22-year-old model completed the sensual look with thickly lined eyes and pink glossy lips.

Bella captioned the photo with “Smiling on the inside,” referencing her stern, expressionless face as she poses for the cameras. Her 21.5 million followers loved the snap from the show, calling her a “queen” and “gorgeous.”

One follower commented, “You’re unreal! I can’t get over how beautiful you are,” while another wrote, “Well you’ve got me smiling on the outside. Such beauty & class!”

Bella walked alongside fellow models Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Adriana Lima in the televised fashion show. This year marked the final show for Adriana after participating in a total of 18. Her farewell comes a year after Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio participated in her final show after 17 consecutive years.

During her farewell tribute, Adriana was nicknamed the “greatest Angel of all time,” reported the Daily Mail. The 37-year-old model has been associated with the lingerie brand for 20 years, having walked in her first show in 2000 at the young age of 19.

The Brazilian model’s final outfit was one to remember as she sported a leotard made out of an intertwining silver material and hundreds of white peacock feathers on her back. As she paraded down the catwalk in pink feathered high heels, Adriana began to cry, pausing at the end to press her palms together and pose for the cameras.

Later on in the show, the mother of two switched up her outfit, sporting a black lace V-neck teddy and moon and star decorations on her back.

The show also featured performances from several high-profile artists, including Shawn Mendes, Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Rita Ora, and The Chainsmokers. Leela James opened the show with a performance of the song “This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion show came to an end with a performance from English rock band The Struts.