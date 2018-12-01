Jaime King Poses Totally Nude In Latest Instagram Photo

Jaime King has made quite a name for herself as an actress in Hollywood. Over the years, she has appeared in a number of on-screen projects. King got her start in Tinseltown in 2001 when she landed the roles of Nurse Betty Bayer in Pearl Harbor and Kristina Jung in Blow. According to her IMDb credits, she went on to star in Slackers as Angela Patton in 2002, and later played the role of Heather Vandergeld in the 2004 hit comedy White Chicks. Most recently, she made a cameo appearance in the 2018 Ocean’s trilogy spinoff, Ocean’s 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna, and Cate Blanchett.

In 2005, she took the leap from film to television and played the roles of Palmer in The Class, Tanya in Kitchen Confidential, and Vanessa in Gary Unmarried. But she may be best known for her role in Hart of Dixie as Lemon Breeland. The star’s IMDb page also shows her involvement in several upcoming projects for both film and television.

The 38-year-old actress, who is originally from Omaha, Nebraska, was a successful model before becoming an actress. In the late 1990s, she appeared in major fashion magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. And now she seems to be tapping into her modeling background in a recently posted photo. King took to her Instagram account to share a nude photo as an ode to femininity. In the black and white shot, King is captured holding a side pose with her tattoo on full display.

She used the captioned the photo with a quote from Gwen Sharp.

According to a report from InStyle, the actress married director Kyle Newman in 2007. The pair met in New Mexico on the set of the movie Fanboys.

“We started hanging out all the time,” King told the magazine. “After one week, we were so close.”

In 2013, she welcomed her first child and her second in 2015. King has also opened up about her struggles with infertility, a report from the Mirror stated.

“9 doctors until Dr. Randy Harris diagnosed me & saved my life from a severe ectopic, 5 miscarriages, 5 rounds of IVF, 26 IUI’s, most with no outcome, 4½ years of trying to conceive,” the actress revealed.

King will be starring in Netflix’s zombie series, Black Summer, “as a mother, torn from her daughter, who embarks upon a harrowing journey, stopping at nothing to find her,” according to Deadline. Her character will be forced to navigate a hostile new world with a group of American refugees during the zombie apocalypse.