Before His Death, Hugh Hefner Took His Trove Of A-List Sex Tapes And Dumped Them Into The Ocean

The tapes were hidden in a specially made casket lined with concrete and dropped to the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

One of Hugh Hefner’s final actions was apparently a selfless act of kindness — to the A-list celebrities who stood to take a hit to their reputations.

As News.com.au reported, the Playboy had kept a massive collection of sex tapes featuring top celebrities, but was afraid of these falling into the wrong hands after his death. So in his final days, Hefner had the collection thrown into the Pacific Ocean, where they could never be seen again.

To make sure they couldn’t be retrieved, Hefner reportedly had a special casket lined with cement to hold the sex tapes and ensure that they would sink to the bottom of the ocean.

“Hugh was terrified of the world finding out everything about his past,” a source revealed. “He had kept a treasure chest of memories of his life with all these beautiful women dating back from the 1950s to the mid 1990s.”

The source added that Marilyn Monroe was featured in some of the 8mm films dumped into the ocean, as were a number of other women who had posed for the magazine. The source added that Hefner started to become more paranoid in the 1990s, starting to take measures to make sure the films would remain under wraps.

Hefner died last year at the age of 91, leaving behind a gigantic impact on the world of adult entertainment and plenty of legends as well. His death has revived a number of stories about wild times at the Playboy Mansion, including sex parties with a number of famous men and women involved.

Talk about an oil slick. https://t.co/t9BfTd3cIy — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) November 23, 2018

The stories were shared in an ITV documentary about life in the Playboy Mansion, the Daily Mail reported. Carla Howe, a former Playboy bunny, said the documentary shed light on some of the sordid parties that took place inside the mansion.

“I’ve heard bad stories,” Howe said. “I’ve heard they had to take it in turns with him. They’d all be in a little room together. It would be eight at a time. A lot went on.”

Other women have shared stories of Hefner’s strange relationships, including the many different women he would date at the same time. Hefner continued dating women into his upper 80s, including the famous relationship with Holly Madison, the star of the reality television show The Girls Next Door.

While the stories have lived on after the Playboy founder’s death, it seems clear that Hugh Hefner’s A-list sex tapes will never be seen.