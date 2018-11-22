Kate Upton Poses In Her Underwear While Showing Off Her Bare Baby Bump In Throwback Photo

Kate revealed her pregnant tummy in a new photo in bed with husband Justin Verlander.

Model and new mom Kate Upton shared a throwback snap on her Instagram account this week as she exposed her bare baby bump while in bed with husband Justin Verlander. The black and white snap shared on November 21 showed Kate laying in bed with her husband – who she married a year ago in November 2017 – as he put his hands on her bare baby bump.

The sweet photo showed the couple looking all loved up as they cuddled up together prior to the birth of her first child while laying in bed together alongside their dog.

Upton – who was showing off her baby bump in nothing but her underwear – revealed in the caption that she posted the adorable photo in celebration of the two-week birthday of their baby daughter named Genevieve, who was born on November 7.

“Happy 2-week birthday to my sweet Genevieve,” Kate wrote in the caption of the very cute Instagram photo she shared with her fans this week.

“It’s crazy we took these photos less than a month ago and now you’re out in the world with us,” the star then continued in the caption, sweetly adding, “I’m so grateful to be your mom!”

The model then tagged her husband Justin in the caption and added three heart emojis to her post.

As confirmed by E! News, Kate and Justin welcomed their first child together almost a year to the day after they tied the knot with a wedding in Tuscany, Italy, last November.

Upton and Verlander confirmed that they were officially parents with two very sweet posts on both of their Instagram pages earlier this month.

Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

Justin posted a snap of his and his wife’s hands holding onto the their little baby girls shortly after her birth hand and wrote in the caption, “Welcome to the world Genevieve Upton Verlander. You stole my [heart] the first second I met you!!! 11.7.2018.”

Kate then posted another black and white photo of her baby girl cuddling up to her to confirm the birth on her page, simply writing in the caption Genevieve’s full name and date of birth to let the world know that her baby had arrived several months after she first announced her pregnancy.

As the Inquisitr then shared, the superstar later shared the first full photo of her little girl on her social media account as she posted an impossibly cute picture of her husband cuddling their daughter in the kitchen.

Reposting the picture from Justin’s account to her own, in it he could be seen holding on to his daughter while lovingly smiling down at her. Upton wrote in the caption, “Daddy daughter snuggles beat everything” with a heart emoji.