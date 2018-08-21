‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Couple Update: Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk’s Romance Continues, But No Engagement Yet

What's the latest on the 'Bachelor in Paradise' romance between Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk?

Last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, viewers watched as Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk developed a sweet romance. There were several pairs that continued their romance in the real world after Season 4, but only Raven and Adam are still going strong. They’ll be showing up during Tuesday night’s episode of Season 5, and fans will be anxious to get some updates on how the two are doing now.

While Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates have been dating for more than a year now, they are not yet engaged. Unlike some Bachelor in Paradise couples, they didn’t make that move at the end of their season, nor have they taken that step on their own yet. However, as the Inquisitr recently shared, it definitely looks like they’re headed in that direction, perhaps this winter.

At the beginning of Raven and Adam’s relationship, they had to go the long-distance route. Gates was living in Arkansas, while Gottschalk is based in Texas. Not all that long ago, she felt ready to take the leap and is now calling Dallas home.

One recent tweet from the Bachelor in Paradise star joked about the toothbrush drawer that she and Adam share, and she was posting about the process of combining their two households. In another tweet, Gates joked about how she is basically now part of the Real Housewives of Dallas as she snuggled with fellow alum Alexis Waters and drank wine while watching The Bachelorette, Adam seemingly by her side.

Just a few days ago, Gottschalk posted a photo on Instagram showing him with Raven and Alexis alongside Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth, who is still engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe. It seems that Shawn was in town doing one of his fitness events and the Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds got to meet him.

A recent Instagram post of Raven’s teased that she was a southern girl teaching her city boy about fireworks for the Fourth of July, and while the duo was in Arkansas for the holiday she was taking him 4-wheeling. Gates also took Gottschalk to a baby dedication at her church and a baby birthday party in the park during that trip, she noted. Based on those activities, it seems safe to say that this couple is the real deal.

A lot of Bachelor in Paradise fans were hoping that perhaps Raven and Adam would get engaged while in Mexico filming their part of Season 5. It doesn’t sound as if that happened, but it definitely looks like the pair will be taking that next step in their relationship relatively soon. Tune in to Tuesday night’s episode of BIP to see Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk do their best to help Tia Booth and stay tuned for news on an engagement between the two of them.