Amber Rose Poses Nude To Promote Body Positivity After Plastic Surgery

Model Amber Rose frequently preaches about the importance of self-acceptance and embracing your body, no matter what your weight or size. So it may come as no surprise that the ex-stripper posted a tasteful nude Instagram photo to tout a message about body positivity.

In her latest selfie, a nude Amber poses next to a swimming pool wearing nothing but dark sunglasses. She covers her body with a framed fortune cookie message that reads, “Being body-positive is letting people do what they want with their bodies.”

Rose, whose weight has fluctuated over the years, has long urged her fans to love themselves no matter their body type or weight. She has also slammed critics who say she’s not a real feminist because she’s an ex-stripper who frequently poses in sexy bikinis or in the nude.

From Stripper To Feminist

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been called a slut,” Amber wrote in Marie Claire. “I’ve gotten a lot of backlash from people who feel I can’t be taken seriously as an activist and feminist because the world has seen me with my clothes off.”

She continued, “I think that’s a bunch of bulls–t. I can absolutely call myself a feminist and post a picture of my naked body…I advocate for women from all walks of life and think that all women should be allowed to do whatever they want with their bodies.”

Amber Rose, the former girlfriend of rap icon Kanye West, recently underwent breast-reduction to reduce her bra size from a 36H cup to a 36DDD cup.

Rose said she decided to get the plastic surgery after suffering from chronic neck and back pain due to her massive breasts, as the Inquisitr has reported.

Rose capitalized on her large breasts to make a name for herself as a stripper and a model. But she eventually got annoyed with the constant back pain and decided to undergo a three-hour breast-reduction surgery in January 2018. She’s thrilled with the results.

Rose said having smaller breasts has given her the freedom to wear spaghetti-strapped tank tops without worrying about spilling out of them.

In addition to her breast-reduction plastic surgery, Amber also got cellulite-removal laser treatment. As a result of her plastic-surgery makeover and her recent weight loss, Rose is proud of her slimmed-down bikini body.

To stay in shape, Amber Rose sticks to a portion-controlled diet and works out several days a week, combining cardio exercise, yoga, light weightlifting, and calisthenics.