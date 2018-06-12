‘Counting On’ Star Ben Seewald Seems To Throw Shade Toward Brother-In-Law Derick Dillard Via Social Media

Many 'Counting On' fans think that a recent Twitter retweet by Jessa Duggar's husband Ben Seewald was a sly dig toward Jill Duggar's husband Derick Dillard

The extended Duggar family typically puts on a very united front, even when things get difficult. However, some recent social media activity from Jessa’s husband Ben Seewald has some wondering if he has slyly dissed his brother-in-law, Jill’s husband Derick Dillard. What’s the scoop?

Derick Dillard has generated headlines more than once in the last few months for things he’s posted on Twitter. Specifically, he has posted tweets that were extremely negative toward TLC stars Jazz Jennings of I Am Jazz as well as designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of Nate & Jeremiah By Design.

Shortly after the posts about teenaged Jazz, TLC announced that it had cut ties with Derick and Jill in terms of the Duggar-focused show Counting On. Dillard maintains that it was their decision to leave the series, not TLC’s, but many on social media think he’s saying that to save face.

For the most part, the Duggar family and those associated by marriage like Ben and fellow brother-in-law Jeremy Vuolo just carry on when this stuff with Derick hits the headlines. However, one of Seewald’s recent tweets was perceived by many to have been referencing Derick, and not in a positive way.

Seewald retweeted a post that was about loving your neighbor, and the post noted that if you only just love those who live, think, and look like you, that’s really just loving yourself, not your neighbor. Ben retweeted the post without additional comment, but many think that it certainly sounds as if it’s a reference to Dillard and his recent string of tweets.

If you say you “love your neighbor” while really just loving the people that look like you, live like you & think like you – It is not your neighbor that you are loving…it is yourself. #reallylovethyneighbor — KB (@KB_HGA) June 6, 2018

Of course, Ben isn’t confirming or denying that the retweet is connected to Derick’s controversial posts. In addition, InTouch notes that Jinger recently posted something that generated similar buzz. Jinger, who is pregnant and married to Jeremy, put a picture on Instagram showing her with a book about women who settle for the wrong guy. Was that a subtle, or not-so-subtle, hint that she thinks that Jill settled when she married Derick?

Not only has Derick seemingly prompted some shade from his in-laws, he’s lost some followers who normally would seem eager to stand by his side. It seems that the Bates family from Bringing Up Bates has bailed on following Dillard’s antics, and some people online say that Ben has unfollowed him as well.

It appears that Seewald does still follow Dillard on Twitter, at least at the moment. However, Ben doesn’t follow Derick on Instagram and he does still follow others in the family like Jill, Jinger, Jeremy, Derick’s brother Dan, and Josh’s wife Anna.

Was Ben Seewald’s recent retweet truly posted as a response to Derick Dillard’s recent Twitter rants or was it just an innocent retweet of a post he felt was meaningful? Ben and wife Jessa Duggar continue to be featured prominently on TLC’s Counting On and a new season is expected to debut soon.