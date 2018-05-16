Elon Musk Will Discuss The Boring Company’s Hyperloop In Los Angeles On Thursday, With Hints Of SpaceX Plans

It is very possible that Elon Musk might integrate The Boring Company with SpaceX to provide astonishingly fast transportation around the world.

On Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles, those lucky enough to have snapped up free tickets early will be able to see Elon Musk speaking at the Leo Baeck Temple and discussing The Boring Company’s tunneling and hyperloop plans for the city.

An invitation to the Elon Musk talk was issued by The Boring Company with tickets available through Eventbrite, and in the invitation it was once again reiterated just how soul-destroying Los Angeles traffic can be, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Please join us to learn more about the Boring Company’s vision to alleviate soul-destroying traffic through Loop, a zero-emissions, high-speed, underground public transportation system!”

With The Boring Company’s new 2.7-mile tunnel in Los Angeles nearing completion soon, as the Inquisitr recently reported, talk has now turned to Elon Musk’s recent tweet which appears to suggest that Musk may be seriously considering integrating The Boring Company with SpaceX for astonishingly fast transportation to any point around the globe in under 60 minutes.

“Boring Company Hyperloop will take you from city center under ground & ocean to spaceport in 10 to 15 mins.”

If you are wondering just how such fast transportation might be possible, look no further than the Ted Talk with SpaceX COO Gwynne Shotwell that Elon Musk also kindly posted for us.

Shotwell described how it is well within SpaceX’s reach to build BFR rockets within the next decade that would be capable of carrying up to 100 passengers from one destination point to another around the world, with the journeys taking roughly under one hour.

“Basically, what we’re going to do is we’re going to fly BFR like an aircraft and do point-to-point travel on earth, so you can take off from New York City or Vancouver and fly halfway across the globe.”

This is big news right now as the City of Los Angeles has just recently approved Elon Musk’s plans to construct a rocket manufacturing facility so that these BFR rockets can be made, according to CNET.

What this could very well mean is that The Boring Company and SpaceX might just be teaming up to build a myriad of hyperloop systems in Los Angeles so that commuters would not only be able to avoid traffic, but might also one day be able to hop on one of Musk’s BFR rockets and catch a flight to Shanghai, arriving in less than 60 minutes.

Elon Musk has also suggested building such hyperloop tunnels in other cities outside of Los Angeles like New York, Baltimore, Washington D.C., and Chicago.

Whether Elon Musk will be announcing a joint venture between The Boring Company and SpaceX at Thursday’s talk in Los Angeles is unclear, but enough hints have been made to suggest that this may indeed be the case.