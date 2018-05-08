Wikileaks Reveals FBI Lost Chain Of Custody Of Hillary Clinton Email Server For Five Weeks

Documents released in a FOIA request revealed that the chain of custody for Hillary's Dell PowerEdge 2900 server was lost by the FBI.

Hillary’s email server is back in the news after a stunning tweet from Julian Assange’s Wikileaks. According to the documents mentioned in the Wikileaks tweet, the FBI lost the chain of custody for Hillary Clinton’s email server from August 2015 to October 2015, and the agency later created an entirely new chain of custody for the server.

Apparently, the information about the FBI’s problem with Hillary’s emails server was buried in the details of a 229 file the FBI released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request. The documents can be viewed on or downloaded from the FBI’s website as part of “Hillary R. Clinton Part 21 of 21.”

New FOIA docs show that FBI lost chain of custody for five weeks of Hillary Clinton’s server. Say they lost the chain entirely and created a new one. https://t.co/enxNv8h9slpic.twitter.com/pKPWxQYKeL — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) May 5, 2018

According to the FBI document in question, Hillary’s email server was seized by the FBI from Platte River Networks in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 12, 2015. FBI agents transported the server to the FBI’s Operational Technology Division, based in Quantico, Virginia, and placed the server in secure storage. A written document, known as a chain of custody, was created for the server, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dell Poweredge 2900, Gray Color, S/N G842PC1” was listed in the FBI’s records as item “1B3.” When an FBI agent went to retrieve the server on Oct 20, 2015, the agent discovered that the chain of custody document for the server was missing. The FBI apparently later created a second chain of custody document.

So, what exactly does this all mean and what is a chain of custody? The Legal Dictionary on The Free Dictionary website explains the purpose of a chain of custody and why it is so important.

“Proving chain of custody is necessary to ‘lay a foundation’ for the evidence in question, by showing the absence of alteration, substitution, or change of condition. Specifically, foundation testimony for tangible evidence requires that exhibits be identified as being in substantially the same condition as they were at the time the evidence was seized, and that the exhibit has remained in that condition through an unbroken chain of custody.”

While no one has accused the FBI of losing physical control of the server or tampering with it, the loss of the chain of custody document would certainly become a major issue in a court of law should this particular Hillary Clinton email server ever be needed as evidence in a criminal case.

There is already a stain on the reputation of the FBI and the Department of Justice over the Hillary Clinton Email Investigation, the FISA Court surveillance of the Trump Campaign, the Mueller Special Counsel investigation, and the conduct of the top leadership of the FBI, including former Director James Comey, former Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, and FBI agent Peter Strzok.

Twitter has erupted with more details about Hillary’s server and criticism of the FBI.

To expand further, Hillary’s Dell PowerEdge 2900 that the FBI lost chain of custody for was used from Mar 2009 through Jun 30, 2013; almost the entirety of her tenure as Secretary of State. References: FBI Part 1, pgs 4 & 6; Part 21, pgs 8 & 9https://t.co/xdIaABM1N1 — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) May 5, 2018

As reported by the Inquisitr, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has already threatened to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress over the release of documents, and the revelation that the FBI lost the chain of custody of a key piece of evidence in the Hillary Clinton email investigation will probably add fuel to the fire. It is now up to the FBI and the DOJ to explain to the Congress and the American people exactly what happened to Hillary’s email server.