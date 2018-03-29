Kristen Stewart 2018: Robert Pattinson’s Ex Being Linked To Drew Barrymore And Bella Hadid, Reportedly Filming

Despite her happy relationship with Stella Maxwell, the former 'Twilight' lead star has reportedly flirted with other female personalities.

Kristen Stewart has become a household name when she portrayed the role of Bella Swan in the famous vampire-themed movie series called Twilight. The 27-year-old American actress-model effortlessly won the hearts of many due to her effective on-screen chemistry with Robert Pattinson, who played Edward Cullen throughout the franchise. Five years since the American romantic fantasy franchise came to a close, the girlfriend of Stella Maxwell is reportedly ready to play as a lady detective in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot film.

In February, Entertainment Tonight shared that Kristen Stewart is very much interested in playing as one of the lead characters in the imminent Charlie’s Angels reboot. Speaking with the publication’s Carly Steel during the debut of Chanel’s Beauty House in Los Angeles, the ex-ladylove of Robert Pattinson expressed that she would love to be a part of the production as it could be a perfect venue to promote female empowerment. The former Twilight female lead star also hoped that everything would be finalized the soonest time possible.

“I would love to do it. I hope that that comes together. You never really know that you’re going to be making a movie until you’re, like, standing on that set.”

It was revealed, in June 2017, that Elizabeth Banks was approached to direct the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. The Pitch Perfect 2 director revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she was offered to be at the helm of the imminent movie while attending a meeting at Sony. Aside from Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong’o and Rihanna are reportedly being considered to star in the upcoming film remake.

NW, as cited by Gossip Cop, claimed that Kristen Stewart is already preparing for her role in the up and coming Charlie’s Angels reboot with the help of Drew Barrymore. The publication claimed that the former sweetheart of Robert Pattinson and the 43-year-old American actress are flirting with each other while working for the imminent film. An unnamed source even claimed all people surrounding the pair thinks that they could become a couple by the end of the movie.

“Drew has made no secret of the fact that she likes men and women, and has admired Kristen from afar for years. Everyone’s noticed the chemistry between the two during script reads, they’ve become very close very quickly.”

While these claims could possibly be true, it is important to note that Kristen Stewart has not officially signed on the Charlie’s Angels reboot yet. Gossip Cop also reported that Drew Barrymore is not involved in the upcoming movie even if she “produced and co-starred in the first two big-screen installments of the action-comedy franchise.” Hence, avid followers of Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend should take these rumors with a grain of salt.

“So I grew up on set and it always felt like summer camp. Because when a crew comes together, it’s like your own band of pirates, protecting your treasure. It takes over your life.” https://t.co/jyQrGiVzVQ — Kristen Stewart (@kristen_stewart) March 24, 2018

Aside from Drew Barrymore, Kristen Stewart is also being linked to Bella Hadid. Life & Style, as cited by Hollywood Life, reported that the relationship of Robert Pattinson’s former ladylove and Stella Maxwell is currently hitting rock bottom. An unnamed informant claimed that the Victoria’s Secret angel caught Kristen and Bella flirting with each other at a party two years ago.

“Stella and Kristen were already having problems and are now at a breaking point after Kristen reached out to Bella and warned her to back off from her girlfriend.”

The same tipster said that Stella Maxwell got so jealous that the model told Kristen Stewart she is ready to move out from the actress’ apartment in Los Angeles. It was even reported that the former girlfriend of Miley Cyrus wants them to take a break. Though the incident happened years ago, Stella reportedly got angry at the fact that Robert Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend did not tell her past encounter with Bella Hadid.

There's trouble in paradise for Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell! https://t.co/kB4w2lIXEe — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) March 29, 2018

Neither Stella Maxwell nor the former Twilight actress has confirmed anything up to this writing. Therefore, devoted supporters of Robert Pattinson’s former ladylove and her girlfriend should take these unverified reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Kristen Stewart!