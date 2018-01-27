New Geological Map Shows The Santa Monica Fault Running Straight Through Beverly Hills And Rodeo Drive

While working on an initial edition of a California Geological Survey map last year, it appeared that the Santa Monica fault zone stopped short of Beverly Hills, ending close to Santa Monica and Wilshire Boulevards. However, the final version of this map now shows that the fault actually runs directly beneath Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive at a width of 1,000 feet.

The fault has been determined to run parallel to Santa Monica Boulevard and continues eight miles all the way to Westwood, with both the famous Los Angeles California Mormon Temple and Westfield Century City Mall sitting on top of it.

After the Santa Monica fault hits Westwood, it begins to move westward and through parts of Brentwood, Santa Monica and, eventually, Pacific Palisades, according to Phys.org.

Upon discovering that the fault now runs straight through Beverly Hills, some shopkeepers have found themselves slightly alarmed. Norbert Wabnig, who owns the Beverly Hills Cheese Store, has said that while the possibility of earthquakes is something that Southern Californians have learned to live with, knowing that a fault sits below where he works each day is somewhat disconcerting.

“We’re all afraid of earthquakes. To know that there’s a fault line close to us, that’s even scarier.”

Rodeo Drive quake? The Santa Monica fault is one of several running through highly populated areas of Southern California, drawing interest and concern from seismic experts and government officials. https://t.co/FgzgfaWLOb — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) January 24, 2018

Commenting on the new geological study, Beverly Hills spokesperson Therese Kosterman has said that she is aware of the changes to this year’s map and that the city will be looking into what changes, if any, need to be made.

“The current map has significant revisions from the earlier draft map that the city had commented on and so we are currently in the process of evaluating the changes.”

Geologists are currently unaware of the exact location where the Santa Monica fault ends and have said that it is certainly possible that it could connect with the neighboring Hollywood fault which is located along the Sunset Strip and runs through downtown Hollywood to West Hollywood.

On the plus side, the Santa Monica, Hollywood and Raymond faults aren’t moving nearly as fast as the San Andreas fault, which continues to move at a rate of roughly 25 to 34 millimeters each year, compared with Santa Monica, Hollywood and Raymond’s move of just one to two millimeters.

Another bonus is that while major earthquakes normally occur along the San Andreas fault every 100 to 200 years, the Santa Monica fault is only capable of producing earthquakes over a time span of thousands of years, and geologists are of the opinion that the last major earthquake here would have been between 1,000 to 3,000 years ago.

In fact, it was precisely these previous earthquakes that created Santa Monica Boulevard in such a way that it was determined to be the ideal spot for a major road to begin with. It also created the enormous hill upon which the Los Angeles California Mormon Temple in Westwood now sits, while making the north side of the boulevard rise up.

While geologists now know that the Santa Monica fault runs through Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, city officials will now be working closely with scientists to determine the future of this area of Los Angeles.