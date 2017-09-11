Jill Duggar’s Husband, Derick Dillard, Tweets About Masturbation And Gets Blasted By Critics

Jill Duggar’s husband, Derick Dillard, recently decided to share his thoughts on masturbation with his fans. This move didn’t go over so well with many of his Twitter followers.

On September 10, Derick Dillard tweeted a link to a Desiring God article written by Baptist preacher John Piper. Dillard wrote that the piece provides helpful advice “for young people, especially young men, who desire to live out their God-given calling.” However, it isn’t focused on how to procure funds for a mission trip or which IRS forms need to be filled out to start a nonprofit ministry. Instead, the topic of the article is masturbation. According to Piper, masturbation is “the enemy of missions.”

“One of the major forces preventing young people from obeying the call of God into vocational Christian service is defeat in the area of lust. A teenager hears a challenging call to throw himself into the cause of world evangelization. He feels the promptings of the Holy Spirit,” Piper writes. “He tastes the thrill of following the King of kings into battle. But he does not obey because he is masturbating regularly.”

The preacher believes that masturbation is wrong because it makes men view women as nothing but sexual objects. He also writes that the act can lead to feelings of guilt that stand “in the way of obedience.”

Helpful article for young people, especially young men, who desire to live out their God-given calling. https://t.co/8SAdZDZfMs — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 10, 2017

Piper’s advice for Christian men who are tempted to touch themselves is to remember that they are not alone in their struggle. He also encourages them not to give up on their dreams of working in ministry if they do occasionally slip up and give in to their natural urges. To prevent this from happening, he suggests that they “pursue the expulsive power of a new affection.”

Derick Dillard’s Twitter followers had a lot to say about the masturbation prevention advice that he felt compelled to share with them. The Counting On star was accused of having views on sex that are unhealthy and unrealistic.

“Demonizing and suppressing healthy sexual behavior is a wonderful way to raise a sexual predator, happens a lot in evangelical circles!!!!” read one response to his tweet.

The X-rated subject matter that Dillard decided to delve into on Sunday morning also inspired a lot of tweets about his infamous brother-in-law, Josh Duggar. As reported by People, Josh confessed to having a secret addiction to pornography in 2015. He has also admitted to sexually molesting four of his younger sisters as a teenager.

Some Duggar critics believe that the root of Josh’s issues may be his family’s conservative views. There’s been speculation that he did what he did because he was sexually repressed, deprived of adequate sex education, and possibly forbidden from masturbating.

Had Josh done that, maybe he wouldn't have molested his sisters! — Slipnslide (@Tantechocolate) September 10, 2017

According to an anecdote published by Gawker, a member of the 19 Kids and Counting production crew once witnessed the aftermath of Jim Bob Duggar catching one of his sons masturbating. He allegedly screamed at the boy and forced him to do all of his chores with his hands tied together.

So far, Derick Dillard has not responded to the criticism of his own controversial views about masturbation.

