Vanessa Hudgens Stuns Wearing Nothing But A Coat

Hudgens looked badass in a big gray coat styled by Jason Bolden and left one sleeve off her shoulder exposing serious cleavage and a straight cut down to her toned midsection as she tucked her hands inside the big pocket.

She's oozing fierce energy in this look as celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano styled her hair in a sleek low ponytail (Hello, baby hairs and edges) and opted for bold eyebrows. She kept the rest of her make-up simple with a smoky eye and rosy lips, all slayed to perfection by Tonya Brewer.

Hudgens also rocked a white one-shoulder dress that showed off her arm tattoo with a long train covered in gold details right at the tip. We can't ignore her rich, bold nails painted matte black by @nailsbymamie and that big rock on her figure with a diamond bracelet.

She accompanied the post with a sweet caption.

"Couldn't be more obsessed with this shoot. Thank you @luisaviaroma for having me as your cover girl."