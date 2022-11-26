Vanessa Hudgens Stuns Wearing Nothing But A Coat

Vanessa Hudgens Close Up Shot
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chisom Ndianefo

Vanessa Hudgens is covering the December issue of LVR magazine, looking tough and sexy in a gray coat and other outfits. The actress shared the picture with her 47 million Instagram followers, which is breathtaking. You already know we'll give you all the scoop about this look and other extra details you need.

Sit back and read up!

The Latest

Georgia Steel Stuns In Extremely Tiny Dress

'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Shines In Alluring Thigh-High Slit Dress

Emily Ratajkowski Wows In Barely-There Bikini

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots

Kylie Jenner Is Soaking Wet In A Bikini

Tough And Sexy In Gray

Hudgens looked badass in a big gray coat styled by Jason Bolden and left one sleeve off her shoulder exposing serious cleavage and a straight cut down to her toned midsection as she tucked her hands inside the big pocket.

She's oozing fierce energy in this look as celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano styled her hair in a sleek low ponytail (Hello, baby hairs and edges) and opted for bold eyebrows. She kept the rest of her make-up simple with a smoky eye and rosy lips, all slayed to perfection by Tonya Brewer.

Hudgens also rocked a white one-shoulder dress that showed off her arm tattoo with a long train covered in gold details right at the tip. We can't ignore her rich, bold nails painted matte black by @nailsbymamie and that big rock on her figure with a diamond bracelet.

She accompanied the post with a sweet caption.

"Couldn't be more obsessed with this shoot. Thank you @luisaviaroma for having me as your cover girl."

Entertainment

Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress

By Chisom Ndianefo

Stunning In See Through

Vanessa Hudgens In A Black Dress
Wikimedia | Toglenn

The High School Musical actress rocked a chic beaded see-through top as she posed for another round of pictures. The beaded top showed off her milky skin and revealed her nude bra covering her chest.

Hudgens served a major side profile showing off a deep contour and a close-up look at her exceptional face. She paired the look with stud earrings and looked very stunning.

Emma Watson Stuns In Mini Skirt While Playing Pickleball

Dua Lipa Stuns In See-Through Top

Interest In Politics

She opened up to writer Roxanne Robinson about taking up an interest in politics citing that she wants to be a leading voice for women and create a better world for her kids.

"The new wasn't on non-stop in my home and my parents weren't overly political, so it's overwhelming, but I am trying to study the issues and do my part specifically for women and the reasons their voices matter so much right now, i feel the responsibility more than ever; i'm thinking about the world I want to raise my kids in."

Bravo to Hudgens for taking this huge and brave decision to get involved.

A Wild Craving

The actress made her debut in Thirteen, an infamous movie about teenagers by Catherine Hardwicke and Nikki Reed, after which she became a household name in High School Musical. She, however, revealed people forget she was in the former and even wanted to pierce her belly button.

"People sometimes forget I was in Thirteen. What I took away from that experience at 13 was that I wanted to pierce my belly button."

Read Next

Must Read

Stassie Karanikolaou Sets Pulses Racing In Skimpy Bikini

Hayley Atwell Stuns In Plunging See-Through Dress

Olivia Culpo Wows In Barely-There Bikini

LeAnn Rimes Shows Off Her Fit Physique In A Bikini

Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.