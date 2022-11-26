Thalia is flaunting her fierce figure at 51 and going for a bodysuit look as she continues to defy her age. The Mexican pop star might come with a three-decade career history, but she looked about 35 as she updated her Instagram recently, showing off her curves and her dance moves. The queen of Latin pop was busting out moves in a sequin-adorned and pantless look as she went for a stage bop session - fans of the Marimar hitmaker have left over 90,000 likes. Of course, Thalia was dancing to her own beats, here promoting her Psycho B*tch single.
Thalia, 51, Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Sexy Bodysuit
Busting Out Killer Moves
Posting for her 20.1 million IG followers, the fiery pop singer was filmed on stage and backed by colorful steps. Getting her heart rate up and pouring her soul into her music, Thalia was seen shimmying and light running on the spot, also dropping it low a little. She wore a sizzling and stage-ready bodysuit in silver, one boasting an eye-popping and plunging neckline, plus a tight finish.
Flaunting her shapely legs and trim waist, Thalia also rocked tassel sleeves that also manifested near the waist. She added in white platform heels for a funky '90s finish, plus hoop earrings. Thalia also sported her long locks in high bunches while sporting a heavy and full face of makeup.
Promoting Her Beats
In a caption, the singer told fans: "Una #PsychoB*tch se levanta más rápido de lo que se cae 💅🏼🔥Mis psychobitches ya pueden ir a ver el BTS de PSYCHO B*TCH en mi canal de YouTube 🪩💜💅🏼."
Latin Grammy Awards
Thalia was just one of the many music stars swarming Las Vegas, NV this month for the annual Latin Grammy Awards. She made red carpet headlines but has also been in the news this month for opening up to Today amid the release of her new Psycho B*tch single. She called the record “electronic pop feel with a little nostalgic drop of disco.”
Defining Authenticity
Continuing, Thalia shared: "We have a little side that sometimes comes when somebody pushes your buttons, or when it’s a nice party and you’re the one that jumps on top of the table and they start recording you. That’s authenticity.”
Thalia's 20 million+ IG followers also include some famous faces. Her account is kept tabs on by socialite and reality star Paris Hilton, singer Jennifer Lopez, pop face Nicole Scherzinger, plus reality star Larsa Pippen. For more, check out her Instagram.