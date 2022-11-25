'The White Lotus' Fans Should Expect A 'Dark And Messed Up' Finale

'The White Lotus' Cast
The HBO comedy-drama series The White Lotus began airing in July 2021. A few episodes later, viewers could attest to the series's creator Mike White's immense skill. In the first season, the dark secrets and the twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort were unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.

While the plot was enough to keep fans glued to their screens, the season one main title theme song, Aloha, by award-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer made the series even more intriguing. Now, The White Lotus Season Two is out and has another main title theme music by Cristobal, Renaissance. Here are more details about what to expect.

 Music's Role In 'The White Lotus' Season Two

The White Lotus Season Two's original score will play a huge role in the series as it will usher fans into the disaster that is to unfold in each episode. Ahead of episode four's release, Cristobal had a chat with Variety, where he opened up about how much of a great impact the film's score will have in the series's second season. Speaking to the outlet, the composer explained:

"It's not like background music. The way they're using the music is that they're really pushing the music as if it was another character in the show."

Cristobal Elaborates On The Series's Two Main Title Theme Songs 

'The White Lotus' Soundtrack
youtube | YouTube

Besides explaining how much impact music would have, the composer also elaborated on the differences between season one and two's main title themes. According to Cristobal, there was a little bit of piano in season one, but in the second season, he chose to include more sounds from the piano. He also noted:

"Sometimes the music in this show might seem more harmonious than season 1. In the sense that in Season 1 people would say that they got anxious because of the drums and all of the screaming and all that stuff. So, it was kind of the purpose of that, and now the music is a lot more beautiful in a way. I think it fits better with Italy."

Cristobal Teases Overwhelming Finale

Away from the show's theme song, Cristobal gave fans a glimpse of what to expect at the end of the second season. According to him, the last two episodes were dark and unexpected. Cristobal told the outlet that when he saw the episodes, he was overwhelmed. Further teasing, the composer described it as "dark and messed up."

When Should Fans Expect The Season Finale

Set in Sicily, Italy, The White Lotus Season Two premiered on HBO and HBO Max on October 30, 2022. For now, four episodes have been released with the latest hitting the screens on November 20, 2022. Considering the show has seven episodes, with each episode dropping weekly, fans should expect the season finale on December 11, 2022.

