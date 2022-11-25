'The White Lotus' Fans Should Expect A 'Dark And Messed Up' Finale

The HBO comedy-drama series The White Lotus began airing in July 2021. A few episodes later, viewers could attest to the series's creator Mike White's immense skill. In the first season, the dark secrets and the twisted truths of the guests, the staff, and the locale of a resort were unveiled over the course of a week that was supposed to be a relaxing vacation.

While the plot was enough to keep fans glued to their screens, the season one main title theme song, Aloha, by award-winning composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer made the series even more intriguing. Now, The White Lotus Season Two is out and has another main title theme music by Cristobal, Renaissance. Here are more details about what to expect.