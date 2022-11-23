Bubba Wallace Was Shocked To Receive A Message From Michael Jordan After Joining 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace is one of the best drivers on the planet. The American athlete competes in NASCAR and drives for Michael Jordan's racing team 23XI. He has been at the forefront of the team and is the only African-American individual to win more than once in any of the NASCAR series.

The recent events of the Black Lives Matter protests propelled Wallace to the limelight as the driver was vocal about his beliefs. His activism has led to some real change in the world of NASCAR and Wallace has become a source of inspiration for millions of fans around the world.