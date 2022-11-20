Alana Blanchard is turning heads in a plunging and skimpy bikini as she flaunts her surfer girl body and shouts out her brand. The 32-year-old Hawaii native has been busy on Instagram, taking both some vacay time and reminding fans that she's running a business. In a recent share, the pro surfer and model delighted fans as she showed off a lush beach setting, also flaunting her killer figure in swimwear. Fans have left over 7,000 likes, with the post even coming complete with appropriate music - Alana chose Oilix's "Nice Weather for Surfing" to accompany her post.
Surfer Alana Blanchard Shows Off Her Killer Bikini Body
The Latest
Sizzles In Tiny Bikini
Going for a video that included a quiet and greenery-wrapped pathway leading to a beach, plus plenty of golden sands and even Alana padding away on a surfboard with one of her kids, Alana made the focal point her location, but she did pause to pose solo and show off her figure.
Here, the ASP World Tour face posed with one foot raised onto a surfboard. She flaunted her jaw-dropping abs and super-toned legs, arms, and shoulders while also drawing attention to her cleavage. Modeling a tiny pair of green bikini bottoms, she added in a hot pink and very revealing bikini top, also wearing her brunette locks down.
Shouting Out Her Brand
In a caption named-dropping her Pursuit Beauty brand, Alana wrote: "Perfect morning beside banks wasn’t there because he had school… don’t tell him😅 always have my @pursuitbeauty essentials✨."
Pursuit Beauty is a sun and skin protection brand, one retailed at giants including Amazon.
"Myself and everyone I know spend our lives in the sun and in the water. Over the years, I’ve gotten a really good sense of what skin and sun products work the best, and I’ve always found that everything that’s high quality is super expensive, so I wanted to create a line of products that was super high quality, but not overpriced," Alana told Beauty Independent.
Joining A Crowded Space
Alana is braving crowded waters as celebrities galore retail beauty products. Doing the same are moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, singer Rihanna, plus pop faces including Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.
Offering Lip Care
Alana doesn't just offer SPF lotions. Her brand further retails lip care - a recent promo post for some showed the star lying on sand and in a skimpy bikini top while partially covered in sand. She made sure to tell fans of the risks of lips burning in the sun.