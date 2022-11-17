Miley Cyrus sizzled in a skintight and metallic bodysuit as she marked a major milestone earlier this year. The 29-year-old singer and former Disney star made March headlines for taking to social media to shout out her former Hannah Montana days. She posted to TikTok to celebrate 15 years since first airing on the teeny-bopper show. Miley wowed as she flaunted her trim figure, mic-in-hand, also delivering a version of Hoedown Showdown as she showed off her powerful vocals. At the time, Miley was also in the news for performing at the Lollapalooza music festival, where her video came from.
TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'
The Latest
15 Years Ago
Miley was celebrating her 16th "Hanna-versary," something that quickly made Billboard's headlines.
The Midnight Sky hitmaker wowed as she went sleeveless in a second-skin bodysuit in bright blue. Showing off her yoga-honed arms and shoulders. She even managed to highlight her abs. Her makeup was full glam in order to accentuate the look. The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus sported heavy, sparkling blue eyeshadow, coordinating with her outfit. She sported her signature blonde locks down while also rocking a defined brow. The sleeveless ensemble also highlighted her many tattoos.
'Eternally Grateful'
Reaching out to fans with thanks as she took to her caption, Miley wrote:
"Happy 16th Hannah-versary! 16 years ago my life changed forever when HM premiered. Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life. Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!"
A Live Thank You
While on stage at Lollapalooza, Miley also spoke out about the milestone. Taking a break between songs, the Gucci ambassador stated:
“Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life,” then mentioning her 2022-released album. “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!” she continued.
Plenty More Going On
While Miley hasn't been posting too much to Instagram this fall, she has been busy shouting out Gucci, one of the brands she fronts. In 2021, the singer was unveiled as the new face of the luxury Italian label's fragrances. It looks like she's since been bumped up to all-around ambassador as she also advertises its clothing.