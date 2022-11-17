TBT: Miley Cyrus Looked Stunning In A Metallic Bodysuit As She Tried To Sing 'Hoedown Throwdown'

While on stage at Lollapalooza, Miley also spoke out about the milestone. Taking a break between songs, the Gucci ambassador stated:

“Because of your loyalty and support I’ve had the honor to travel the world for over a decade and perform for fans that bring so much greatness into my life,” then mentioning her 2022-released album. “Grateful to each of you for all of your love & ATTENTION! You personally paved my path! Eternally thankful!” she continued.