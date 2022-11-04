Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In A Strapless Bikini While Vacationing In Maui

Vanessa Hudgens is undoubtedly living her best life on vacation with her partner, and it's a delightful sight to see. The star actress took some time out of her busy Hollywood schedule to dwell in some me-time with her man right by her side. She shared some snaps on Instagram right from the tropical island of Maui.

Hudgens looked as charming as always baring her smooth-looking skin in nothing but a teeny-weeny beach outfit. Scroll to see the Baywatch actress's lifestyle show-off below.

In Tropical Heaven

Vanessa Hudgens
Getty | Robino Salvatore

Hudgens let fans know she was getting her fill of paradise right on the bright Wailea resort community. She shared two photos in the post, giving fans an idea of how she was soaking it all up. The star, who looked like she had just taken a dip in the sea, posed in a bikini with only the lilac bandeau-style top visible. The Spring Breakers actress stood at a vantage point, flaunting the expanse of beach sand and blue waters. She plopped on a pair of large sunglasses to shield her eyes from direct sunlight.

She slicked her brunette tresses down her back while rocking a coral choker. The next slide appeared to be the Four Seasons resort, as Hudgens indicated in her location caption. Here. she showed off the orange hue of the evening sky, thick greenery, and plans spayed around. She informed fans in her caption:

"BRB. In heaven. #fsmaui @fsmaui."

While Hudgens caught fans' attention and had them gushing in the comment section, she also received some love from her pal and fellow socialite, Parish Hilton.

How Hudgens Owned Halloween

Vanessa Hudgens
Getty | Kevin Winter

The 2022 Halloween costume creativity came with a whole new premium level among celebrities, and Hudgens made the most of it. The star attended the star-studded Casamigos Halloween event with her partner, Cole Tucker, and the pair dressed the part without a miss. Tucker channeled NWA wrestler Sting with his clown-like face paint while rocking an all-black look.

Hudgens came in with the color contrast, covering her skin with bright blue paint. The Journey actress dressed as Miss Argentina in a cleavage-baring red dress and bright red hair styled a chignon. She had fans flocking to the comment section, showing their admiration and approval.

Inside Hudgen's Relationship

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Getty | Araya Doheny

News of Hudgen's relationship with Tucker made headlines back in 2021, as she was said to have rung in the new year in a new romance. The news of her relationship came one year after she ended her love life with Austin Butler, whom she dated for nine years.

Per Yahoo, The High School Musical star and her then-new boyfriend later went Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She has shared a sizzling snapshot of them sharing a kiss while celebrating the season. Since then, more snaps of them have appeared on her social media pages, showing that they were going on strong.

Who Is Cole Tucker?

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker
Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

Cole Tucker is a baseball player playing for Pittsburgh Pirates. The 26-year-old isn't shy about expressing his love for Hudgens, and fans have been privy to a few of their PDA moments. The lovebirds have also attended red carpet events together. Tucker was right by Hudgens's side early in 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

