Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Dress

During a dinner in Los Angeles, Priyanka turned up with her beau, Nick Jonas, dressed in a skin-tight pink and orange gown that accentuated her curves. The images shared on Instagram showed her rocking a classy glam. The outfit was a long dress with long sleeves that fit like a second skin.

The Sky Is Pink actress complemented this look with an orange shoulder purse and orange heels while her sleek hair cascaded around her shoulder.

Her partner Nick Jonas was dressed in an oversized black blazer with a white inner vest, gray pants, and black shoes. The duo held hands as they made their way to the event.