It is safe to say that Hollywood belle Priyanka Chopra is living her best life. Whether she is going out for a date with her beau or taking a vacation with her family, her pictures always resonate with the returns of a great lifestyle. A recent snap showed the Baywatch actress rocking a bodycon pink and orange dress that accentuated her curves, and as usual, she killed it!
Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Curves In Tight Dress
The Latest
Too Hot To Handle!
During a dinner in Los Angeles, Priyanka turned up with her beau, Nick Jonas, dressed in a skin-tight pink and orange gown that accentuated her curves. The images shared on Instagram showed her rocking a classy glam. The outfit was a long dress with long sleeves that fit like a second skin.
The Sky Is Pink actress complemented this look with an orange shoulder purse and orange heels while her sleek hair cascaded around her shoulder.
Her partner Nick Jonas was dressed in an oversized black blazer with a white inner vest, gray pants, and black shoes. The duo held hands as they made their way to the event.
Priyanka And Nick Serve Major Family Goals
Since Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter in January through surrogacy, they've been serving hot couple and family goals. Judging from the constant dates, romantic vacays, and the way the duo attends functions together, it's no doubt that these two lovebirds are head over heels for each other. Most recently, the couple attended a friend's wedding in Dallas, Texas which they shared snaps of.
Baby Malti's First Diwali Celebration
The family also had a Diwali celebration recently. This year's Diwali happens to be their daughter's first Diwali celebration.
During the celebration, Nick made an Instagram post captioned, "such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my❤. Happy Diwali everyone, sending joy and light to everyone". The post shows the singer wearing a grey-colored matching outfit with Priyanka and their daughter Malti.
A heart emoji was placed on their daughter's face to protect her privacy while she sat on Chopra's lap and held her dad's finger. This beautiful snap made her fans troop in lots of lovely comments. Also, Priyanka made a post to celebrate Diwali with a bunch of lovely photos. The 40-year-old wrote, "with the blessings of goddess Mahalakshmi, we invite her grace and abundance into our home."
Priyanka Made A Shout Out Post To Celebrate Her Brother
In honor of the Hindu holiday, the Quantico actress also made a post that tagged her brother. In the post, the actress shared a picture of her brother smiling down at a dog that he held in his lap.
The White Tiger actress wrote, "Happy bhaidooj @siddharthchopra89. Keep smiling always."