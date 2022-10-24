Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning In Revealing Mini Dress

Close-up picture of Carrie Underwood
Getty | Jason Davis

Carrie Underwood proved us wrong just when we thought she couldn't possibly shine much brighter. The singer entered the stage wearing a glittering costume with fringe accents, channeling her inner cowgirl as she performed what she did best—sing! She has established quite the career since her American Idol days and is now one of the most well-known country singers in the business. Fans adore this new Denim & Rhinestones era that the singer has entered thanks to a brand-new album and tour.

Carrrie Underwood Stuns in Blue Dress
Getty | Jason Davis

The 39-year-old appeared on stage wearing an eye-catching gold jacket with her dress cascading fringe details that emanated glittery cowgirl flair. She wore the tangle of fringe, which also had wide shoulders, contrast seams, and sparkling stud embellishments, with a stunning pair of gold-fringed boots. Carrie finished her rodeo-ready outfit with a matching cowboy hat to complete her dripping-in-gold look. She opted for minimal glam and wore her loose, spiraling blonde hair down.

Carrie Performs In Disco Top And Shorts

Carrie Underwood performs in disco top and shorts
Getty | Terry Wyatt

Carrie, who is currently on tour, had an iHeart Radio LIVE performance in her hometown of Nashville a few days ago. Her singing was excellent, but her costume stole the performance! The singer wore small white shorts with a silver, dazzling top appropriate for a disco to flaunt her legendary Carrie Underwood legs. There was still more glitz and glamour. With short, bejeweled cowboy boots, Carrie finished the look. After all, when it comes to the "Cowboy Casanova" singer, there is no such thing as too much sparkle.

Denim & Rhinestones Tour Kicks Off With Carrie Flaunting Her Wide Range Sparkly Outfits

Carrie Underwood in shimmery top and ripped short
Getty | Terry Wyatt

On Saturday, October 15, she began her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Jimmie Allen is serving as the primary support on the 43-date tour, which will end on March 17. According to Underwood, there will be a few surprises along the line for the audience. Since the start of the tour, the singer has already stepped up the ante with her outstanding ensemble. Underwood has been performing on stage this year and doing some unexpected things.

Who could forget her acrobatic silks act for Ghost Story when performing for the CMT Music Awards? She descended from the ceiling while singing If I Didn't Love You with Jason Aldean at the ACM Awards. It appears to be just the beginning, though, as the singer wants to make a lasting impression on her audience.

Carrie's Son Knows She's Famous

Carrie Underwood stuns at an event
Getty | Bob Levey

In an interview with Today, Carrie opens up on how her 7-year-old son is beginning to understand her occupation.

“He’ll go to school, and someone will be like, ‘I saw your mom on TV last night, ’He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal.’”

