Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning In Revealing Mini Dress

Carrie Underwood proved us wrong just when we thought she couldn't possibly shine much brighter. The singer entered the stage wearing a glittering costume with fringe accents, channeling her inner cowgirl as she performed what she did best—sing! She has established quite the career since her American Idol days and is now one of the most well-known country singers in the business. Fans adore this new Denim & Rhinestones era that the singer has entered thanks to a brand-new album and tour.

Swipe to see her outfit.