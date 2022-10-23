Laura Anderson Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Body On A Yacht

Laura Anderson is flaunting her stunning bikini body as she soaks up the sun on a yacht. The 33-year-old Scottish media face and runner-up of reality series Love Island continues to make headlines for finding love again as she dates Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy, although it was a solo affair recently as she posted to Instagram in swimwear.

The blonde bombshell sizzled as she showed off her figure in a textured pink swimsuit, also upping the glam vibes as she proved you don't need to be a Kardashian to enjoy a yacht day.

Stuns In Tight Bikini On A Yacht

Posting for her 1.4 million followers, Anderson posed kneeling on a cushioned surface and from a yacht. The blonde made a giant show of her chiseled abs, flaunting her curves as she opted for a ribbed and one-shouldered bikini in pink. The classic-cut bottoms and tight top together showed off the reality face's figure to the best effect, as her hair gently blew in the wind.

Laura also wore a discreet but full face of makeup complete with foundation, bronzer, and highlighter, plus a cute pink lip to match her swimwear. She posed with both hands on her thighs, drawing attention to her pink manicure.

Further photos showed off different moments from the day, with one snap highlighting the star's famous tattoos. "I didn't vom," she wrote in a caption.

Losing Her Clothes With Product Promo

Laura appears to have a lot of brands chasing her for promo deals. The podcaster recently posed nude while protecting her modesty as she held a massive bronzing kit, shouting out British pharmacy chain Boots.

The 'Gift That Keeps On Giving!'

In a caption, she wrote:

"The Gift that keeps on giving 😂 🙈Seriously though this Christmas gift set which is available @bootsuk is 'The Master' an @bellamianta 8 piece bronzing masterpiece for you, a friend, or all the fam this Christmas 🤩AVAILABLE NOW!!" However, Laura is also running her own business via her LA LOX hair extensions brand. Also offering hair extensions are reality star Erika Jayne and Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean.

Body Didn't Build Itself

Laura also has fans in a tizzy over how she stays in such sensational shape. The star has revealed that walking her dog and going for regular runs are part of her fitness routine. She also uses an Apple Watch "and now really notice a difference in my motivation now I can track my steps. I try to book fitness classes with friends, too, as I enjoy working out more if I've someone to moan with," she told Checklists.

