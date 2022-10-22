Nastia Liukin Stuns In Sheer Dress For Date Night!

Nastia Liukin
Getty | Sarah Morris

Entertainment
Geri Green

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is stunning as she gets all dolled up for date night with boyfriend Ben. The 32-year-old former athlete and five-time Olympic medalist still has not revealed the full identity of the man she's dating; while she openly tags Ben on Instagram, the handle doesn't offer a last name.

Posting ahead of the weekend, Nastia sizzled as she showed off her gold medal legs in a gorgeous dress as she and Ben prepped to head out to date night. Of course, the fashionista kept up with the latest trends, embracing the sheer one.

The Latest

Kristen Bell Turns Heads In Sheer Peter Do Dress

Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Tight Denim Dress

Sexy Sydney Sweeney Kills It In A Leather Outfit With Cut-Outs

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Sexy Red See-Through Dress

'You Added Bacon To My Ice Cream!': Customer Shares Major Fail After Trying To Use McDonald’s AI Drive-Thru

Stuns For Date Night!

Nastia Liukin
Getty | Ilya S. Savenok

Going for a video and in selfie mode as she proudly showed off her man, Nastia made sure her legs got as much of a display. Wearing a thigh-skimming, one-shouldered, and dark sheer minidress, the 2008 all-around champion added high heels to elongate her pins, showing off her tiny waist and toned arms.

Looking proud of herself and pumped to go, Nastia posed holding hands with her beau, writing: "Date night!" A like quickly came in from singer Jessie James Decker.

Entertainment

Mila Kunis Stuns In See-Through Top And Underwear

By chisom

Opening Up On Past Split

Nastia Liukin
Getty | Donald Kravitz

Nastia was once engaged to ice hockey player Matt Lombardi. The former couple split in 2018 after three years together. Opening up on the breakup, Nastia told People:

"I felt like a failure not having this relationship work," adding: "That's because as an athlete if things don't go your way, if you don't come out on top, you feel like you've somewhat failed. This has always been a big learning lesson for me." Liukin has not revealed why she chooses to be so secretive about Ben's identity; he's all over her Instagram, but fans still can't connect all of the dots.

Sabrina Carpenter Stuns In See-Through Bedazzled Dress

Kate Hudson Shows Major Cleavage In Sheer Braless Dress

Business As Usual

Nastia Liukin
Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Nastia, who is followed by 1 million on Instagram, fills her feed with promotional content and life updates - the former see her shouting out a carousel of brands alongside her own. Nastia has a Celery Green beauty collab with Volition. In 2021, her APL sneakers were a sell-out.

Promoting Cold Plunge recently, Nastia revealed some tips.

Morning Routine Game Strong

Nastia Liukin
Shutterstock | 64736

Posting in influencer mode, the Russian-born star told fans:

"Our new morning routine 💫 includes the @coldplunge🧊💦 SO many incredible benefits of doing the cold plunge, which include: •OVERALL HEALTH: Immune system support. Increases blood flow. Reduces chronic pain. Boosts your metabolism. Better sleep."

As to muscle recovery, though, Nastia sticks to good old chocolate milk!

Read Next

Must Read

See Kate Hudson Busting Out Of Tight Dress

Alicia Silverstone, 45, Looks Amazing In Bikini!

Sophie Turner Stuns In See-Through Top

Carrie Underwood's Legs Look Incredible In Shorts – See The Pics!

Katherine McNamara Shows Major Cleavage In A Corset

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.