Kaley Cuoco Dishes On Who She Had A Crush On During 'Big Bang Theory'

Although they kept their off-screen relationship a secret at the time, Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's relationship did get off to a great start. The romance between Penny, the attractive girl, and Leonard, the geek down the hall, was one of the main stories of The Big Bang Theory. According to Entertainment Weekly, it turns out that Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki, the actors who played the roles, also had a romantic attraction.

The Big Bang Theory actors, Kaley and John, recalled that their real-life romance was practically preordained. (They began secretly dating from 2008 to 2010).

