The newest project to draw inspiration from Dahmer's actual crimes is the television series, which stars Evan Peters as the cannibalistic murderer. The Jeffrey Dahmer Story debuted on Netflix; it didn't take long for the true crime series to become one of the most popular shows, drawing millions of viewers. Given many of the responses from viewers on social media, it is evident that the show is so terrible that many of those viewers were unable to make it through the first episode.
'Dahmer' Sets New Record For Netflix Shows
The Latest
Dahmer Tells The Story Of A Serial Killer
With nearly 500 million hours watched by subscribers, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which recently completed its second week on the streaming platform, is already ranked among the top ten English-language series on Netflix, alongside other successes like Stranger Things. The show, whose creator is Ryan Murphy (Glee), tells the fantastic tale of how the notorious serial killer (played by Evan Peters) carried out the horrific murder and dismemberment of 17 men and boys over thirteen years without being discovered or apprehended.
Top Ten On Netflix
The ten-part series debuted on September 21, and the combination of Peters' critically acclaimed performance and the actual crime theme (already a hot topic on Netflix) immediately generated buzz. On day one, it was among the top ten, and by the end of its first week, it had amassed 196.2 million hours of viewing. Only Stranger Things and Squid Game had ever achieved higher ratings for a television series.
Before Dahmer's second week on Netflix ended, it had accrued another 299.84 million hours of viewing. The only English-language Netflix series with more weekly hours watched is Stranger Things (Squid Game, a Korean-language series, is by far Netflix's most popular).
Dahmer Breaking Record On Netflix
By the end of its first month, Dahmer may have surpassed Bridgerton, Ozark, 13 Reasons Why, and Lucifer to become one of Netflix's top five English-language series of all time. Dahmer has already passed other Netflix hits in hours watched. The fifth season of Dynasty, which is currently Netflix's second-most-watched series, is 660% behind Dahmer in total viewing hours.
Despite several controversy-filled episodes, the Netflix series has been a success. Members of the LGBTQ community criticized Dahmer after the streamer placed it in the "LGBTQ" category, which many felt was inappropriate. Netflix eventually removed the tag even though the series primarily focuses on Dahmer's crimes against LGBTQ people because activists thought it was a poor addition to the category.
Ryan Murphy Made A Fortune In Producing Dahmer
Ryan Murphy signed a $300 million development deal with Netflix in 2018 after leaving Fox, where he had developed several hit shows like Glee, Ratched, Hollywood, Halston, and most recently, Mr. Harrigan's Phone are just a few of the six television shows and motion pictures he produced for the service. The majority of those projects were only moderate successes. However, Dahmer finally gave Netflix the hit they were hoping for when they gave Murphy the most lucrative development deal in television history.