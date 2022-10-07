'Dahmer' Sets New Record For Netflix Shows

The ten-part series debuted on September 21, and the combination of Peters' critically acclaimed performance and the actual crime theme (already a hot topic on Netflix) immediately generated buzz. On day one, it was among the top ten, and by the end of its first week, it had amassed 196.2 million hours of viewing. Only Stranger Things and Squid Game had ever achieved higher ratings for a television series.

Before Dahmer's second week on Netflix ended, it had accrued another 299.84 million hours of viewing. The only English-language Netflix series with more weekly hours watched is Stranger Things (Squid Game, a Korean-language series, is by far Netflix's most popular).