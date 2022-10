Gerard Butler is back on top (at least on Netflix) as his latest movie, Last Seen Alive, knocks Blonde out of the number-one spot! The 52-year-old Scottish actor has been absent from the box office for a while but it appears those days are over.

Although Last Seen Alive was released on streaming service, it has an average rating of 5.1/10 on IMDb and a failed rating of 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.