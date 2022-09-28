One Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Career-Defining Films Is Leaving Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most respected actors in Hollywood. His career has always soared upwards and he has various awards to prove it. DiCaprio's career dates back to the 1980s summing in over three decades of being on the big screen.
However, his acting prowess became a discovery and transcended to the A-list level thanks to his sterling portrayal in 2002's Catch Me If You Can. The crime movie which premiered in 2002 has had a good run on streaming networks like Netflix and now that it's about to make its exit from the franchise, it serves as a significance to nostalgia.