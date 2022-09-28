One Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Career-Defining Films Is Leaving Netflix

One of Leonardo's career-defining films, Catch Me If You Can, is set to leave Netflix by the end of September. The film was released in 2002 and has been making waves on Netflix. In the film, Leonardo was presented as a real-life Frank Abagnale. Frank was a reformed felon and con artist. Tom Hanks also starred in the film as Carl Hanratty, a fictionalized FBI agent who is bent on capturing Leonardo.

The movie starts with Leonardo being apprehended by Tom in France. Although Leonardo looked deathly ill, Hank waved it off as another ploy. This was the first time fans got to see Leonardo looking filthy, ragged, with unkempt beards and long hair.

In some ways, Catch Me If You Can serve as a bridge between Leonardo's career. When he just got exposed to fame with Titanic and his current acclaimed career.