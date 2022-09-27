Gabrielle Union Looks Stunning In A Sequinned Minidress

The Wade World Tour, which the Union-Wades have dubbed their annual family vacation, saw the Union-Wades spend the summer displaying their impeccable sense of style as a couple. The pair donned matching woven mesh outfits with crystal accents for one outing in Ibiza.

The black Sade Crystal Mesh Midi Dress from the NYC-based brand Diotoma, which has long sleeves and cutouts at the waist, was worn by the Cheaper by the Dozen star. She accessorized with big silver hoop earrings and a minibag with a triangle print in black and tan, and she wore her curly hair in a half-up high ponytail.