The Most Paused Movie Moments
Scanners (1981)
Maybe you are not familiar with Scanners, but you might have heard of this scene because of how graphic it is. It is subtle, but if you pay enough attention and pause it at the right moment, you can see a realistic, decapitated human head.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
This classic 80s film stood out among teenagers because of Phoebe Cates. She plays Linda in Fast Times at Ridgemont High, a coming-of-age movie full of passionate moments, but is mainly known for Cates' scene when she is climbing out of a swimming pool.
Basic Instinct (1992)
Sharon Stone's performance in Basic Instinct is something to remember. Still, most people recall the movie instead for this provocative scene where her character subtly shows a little bit more than what everyone would expect while crossing her legs.
Cabin In The Woods (2012)
Cabin in The Woods is a controversial film among horror movie fans, but they all would agree that they had to pause a scene from it. The public likes to stop at this moment because you can see a detailed list of monsters that the government allegedly controls.
The Wizard Of Oz (1939)
The Wizard of Oz is one of the most famous musicals of all time; there isn't a person who doesn't know at least one song or a reference. However, it is also full of secrets and strange moments that have opened thousands of theories, such as this scene where there is a dark figure in the woods. Fans believe it is supposed to be a munchkin that hung themselves.
Teen Wolf (1985)
Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly isn't his only remarkable role. He also starred in the funny Teen Wolf, but what most people haven't noticed about this movie is that if you pause in a specific second in the last scene where Fox's character helps to win the basketball game, you can see a man with his pants down very randomly.
The Little Mermaid (1989)
Though The Little Mermaid is one of Disney's most beloved movies, there are some questionable scenes that many parents weren't happy about when the movie was released. For example, the moment Ariel receives her legs, which might be more explicit than it should, has been paused countless times.
Fight Club (1999)
David Fincher's Fight Club is hard to forget. The movie keeps you on edge for the whole two hours, however, if you blink at this scene, you will miss Tyler Durden's (Brad Pitt) technical first appearance that can only be seen in one frame of the scene.
Psycho (1960)
Even if you haven't seen Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, you probably know what it is about. Only hardcore fans of the movie might know about this fact though. At the end of the film, Norman Bates is arrested and taken to jail, but if you look closely, you can see in the final close-up how his creepy face is lined up with a skull.
The Lion King (1994)
There are many beautiful scenes in The Lion King that you might have memorized already, but did you know there is a subliminal message in the movie? Apparently, if you pause the moment where Mufasa and Sarabi are talking, sitting on the rock, you might see an odd message written by the stars in the sky.
Boogie Nights (1997)
Since Mark Whalberg plays an aspiring adult movie actor in Boogie Nights, there are a lot of moments that catch the audience's attention, specifically that scene where his character, Dirk Diggler, stands completely naked in front of the camera. Yet, whatever you can see, isn't real.
Tron (1982)
The original Tron movie was so futuristic that it blew everyone's mind when it was released back in the 80s. The public enjoyed the subtle nod to the classic video game PacMan, which you can see when Ed Dillinger stands briefly in front of it.
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)
Star Wars fans would agree that one of the franchise's funniest moments was an accident. Of course, the scene isn't comedic, but if you look closely in A New Hope, when the stormtroopers are walking, one of them hits their head on the ceiling.
Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)
Another pause and rewind moment in the Star Wars Saga is in Episode I – The Phantom Menace. Sci-Fi fans might recognize the little homage George Lucas paid to Steven Spielberg with the aliens in the ship that look precisely like E.T.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Lastly, Star Wars appears again, this time with The Force Awakens. Fans of the saga waited for the whole movie for Luke Skywalker to finally appear. However, they pause in the first frame he appears to try to decipher what he is standing next to, a rock or some grave that might be an easter egg.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)
Who Framed Roger Rabbit was a famous movie for many reasons, one being the seductive Jessica Rabbit. Most of her scenes are constantly paused by the audience, but people seem to enjoy the moment when she reveals more than she should.
Three Men And A Baby (1987)
Leonard Nimoy is mainly known for his role as Spock in the original Star Trek; however, among his credits, his directing part in the comedy Three Men and a Baby stands out. He decided to make a subtle nod to his iconic role and put a cardboard cutout in one of the scenes.
Jurassic World (2015)
The recent Jurassic Park movies haven't been received well by the original fans of the industry. Still, they enjoyed this funny scene oin Jurassic World where you can catch Jimmy Buffet running from a pterodactyl while keeping his drinks safe.
Iron Man (2008)
The Marvel Universe is full of references across each movie, and you can catch them better as new movies are released. Fans had noticed that in the first Iron Man movie, you could see half of Captain America's famous shield, even though the film was released several years after this moment.
Man Of Steel (2013)
Like Marvel, DC tries to connect all of its productions. In Man of Steel, they introduced Batman, but only a few noticed. When Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, is struggling in outer space, you can see the Wayne logo, aka Bruce Wayne, who later appears fighting against Superman in another movie.
The Rescuers (1977)
Almost 50 years later, people still wonder why Disney decided to put this moment in The Rescuers. The movie is a wholesome adventure, but something very questionable about it is why you can see people changing while the mice are riding in the tuna can.
Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981)
You can see Raul Freeman's professionalism in Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark. Even though he had a fly crawling on his face, he still kept delivering his famous lines as the villain Dr. Rene Belloq. Of course, people couldn't believe he didn't flinch, so they kept pausing the scene to confirm the insect's presence.
Signs (2002)
You might be surprised that aliens are actually introduced earlier in Signs. M. Night Shyamalan meant to show the creatures in a very subtle way that not everyone could notice and that is precisely what he did. The first alien can be seen in a small frame at the movie's beginning, but the image isn't very clear.
Burn After Reading (2008)
George Clooney shooting Brad Pitt in Burn After Reading is so quickly that you need a few seconds to process what you just saw. Some people even believed he wasn't actually dead, but the Coen Brothers decided to keep a short frame where you could check every detail of the deceased.
Finding Dory (2016)
Pixar loves to put little references from their old or upcoming movies across their productions, and Finding Dory isn't an exception. This time, the easter egg is a short cameo from Darla, the dentist's niece that appears in the first movie, that shows up in a picture during one of the scenes.
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Nicole Kidman's topless scene in Before I Go To Sleep caught everyone's attention, even though later, it was confirmed that she wasn't completely naked. It is reasonable to think that this would be a rewind scene since she is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood.
The Exorcist (1973)
The Exorcist marked a before and after it was released; it became one of the most famous horror movies. There are thousands of shocking moments across the film, but there is a 'secret' frame where you can see the demon Pazuzu that possesses Regan as long as you pause at the right moment.
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Quentin Tarantino knew what he was doing when he put Bruce Willis without clothes in the shower because it became one of the most paused moments in film history. The scene isn't relevant to the whole story, but it still brings the audience's curiosity.
Anchorman: The Legend Of Ron Burgundy (2004)
This scene in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy is primarily remembered by the Spanish--speaking audience; otherwise, you can easily miss it. The restaurant's name is translated to 'we spit in your food,' another joke of many in the film.
Toy Story 3 (2010)
If you are a Toy Story fan, you might have noticed that Sid makes a subtle cameo as a garbage man in the franchise's third movie. You can imply this because he is wearing the same shirt as his original's appearance.
Back To The Future (1985)
Though the whole point of the movie Back To The Future was to avoid any changes when he returns to the present, it was inevitable. It might have been quiet, but if you pay attention to the mall where Marty meets Doc, you'll notice that it changes names to reflect Marty's actions.
Frozen (2013)
Frozen's Love Is An Open Door song has a small easter egg that only Arrested Development might get. While Anna and Hans are singing about their sudden love, they say that they finish each other's 'sandwiches,' rather than 'sentences' repeating word by word a scene from the sitcom.
Beauty And The Beast (1991)
Near the end of Beauty And The Beast, there is a scene where Gaston and his minions are chasing the Beast. He feels very close to his awful death, and Disney decided to portray that feeling in his eyes while drawing skulls in his pupils.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park and The Goonies have something in common: they were directed and scripted by Steven Spielberg, respectively. There are small easter eggs in Jurassic World since they decided to put similar outfits, Mikey, Mouth, and Chunk, on Wayne Knight's character.
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
Adam Lambert has been Queen's vocalist since 2011, so it makes sense that he would make a cameo on Bohemian Rhapsody; however, it was so subtle that most people overlooked him. He plays the trucker that shows up when Freddie Mercury is questioning his sexuality, but his make-up is so good that he is practically unrecognizable.
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
Apparently, people were really curious to see what Michelle, played by Zendaya, was reading during Spider-Man: Homecoming. Her character was reading the novel Of Human Bondage, which, funny enough, is the story of an orphan who lives with his aunt and uncle.
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix is a film you need to pay close attention to decipher the story, so it isn't weird that people pause in different scenes. Still, there is a particular moment when you can actually see the camera due to the reflection of the doorknob. They tried to hide it pretty well, but some of the fans could detect it.
Zootopia (2016)
Disney made some great jokes in Zootopia, but one that the public really enjoyed was the fictional celebrity names inspired by real musicians. Of course, they also did this with the songs on Judy's playlist that you can catch in a brief moment.
Passengers (2016)
Morten Tyldum, the director of Passengers, put several homages to Stanley Kubrick in the movie. You can check this mainly when they go to the bar inside the ship because it resembles the bar in the hotel of The Shinning.
The Crying Game (1992)
Dil's revelation in The Crying Game made thousands of people rewind because most couldn't believe she was transgender. The movie was highly praised by the media and the audience but became one of the most paused moments ever.
Jaws (1975)
This moment, the opening scene in Jaws, wasn't good enough, according to many people, so it is one of the most paused moments, but not for the best reasons. Yet, it became one of the most famous movies ever, though it didn't catch everyone's attention at first sight.
Deadpool 2 (2018)
Did you know that Brad Pitt was part of Deadpool 2? His appearance is relatively short, but you can get a glance of him right before his character, Vanisher, dies. He plays an invisible man who is part of the X-Force that helps Deadpool, so it is easy to miss.
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Another significant easter egg easy to miss in Marvel is in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It is one of the first scenes, so you have to check it quickly, but if you pause at the right moment, you will see Captain America's list of things he learned that happened while he wasn't awake.
Closer (2004)
The audience really enjoyed Natalie Portman's beloved character as the perfect Manic Pixie Dream Girl in Closer. This whole scene is particularly paused among the fans, maybe because of the aesthetic or perhaps because it is one of the most famous sequences the actress has done.
Tarzan (1999)
By this time, you are already familiar with Disney's love for easter eggs, and they make sure to put it in all of their productions. In Tarzan, they decided to make a nod to Beauty and The Beast by showing Mrs. Potts and Chip in a short moment.
Suicide Squad (2016)
Though Suicide Squad wasn't received well, everyone enjoyed Margot Robbie's performance as Harley Quinn. Her first appearance in the movie brought a lot of attention since she quickly lifted her top, which caused thousands of people to pause to get a glance at the actress.
She’s The Man (2006)
This time, Amanda Bynes made the audience stop and rewatch the moment where she pulled her shirt off the let her team-mate know that she is, in fact, a girl and not her twin brother that she has been portraying in the entirety of She's The Man.
The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013)
Margot Robbie also dropped one or two jaws after her appearance in The Wolf of Wall Street. This seductive scene became one of the most famous moments in the actress' career, and the movie as well.
Titanic (1997)
The steamiest scene in Titanic where Jack paints Rose as 'one of his French girls' is something that most people couldn't help but pause. The movie has many remarkable moments, but this is one of the most famous scenes and what most people remember.
Wild Things (1998)
Denise Richards and Neve Campbell share a seductive kiss in a pool in Wild Things. The moment was paused thousands of times and rewound by anyone who wanted to relive the steamy scene with the two beautiful actresses showing and sharing their assets.