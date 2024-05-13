Bill Maher Airs 2018 Stormy Daniels Interview Loaded With Truthbombs Against Her Trump Trial Claims

Comedian and host of Real Time, Bill Maher, revisited a previous interview encounter with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Maher suggested that Daniels may not have been truthful in her testimony regarding the trial involving former President Donald Trump. The HBO host recently brought to light footage from his 2018 interview with the former adult film star. During the interview, she refuted claims of being coerced into a sexual encounter that was alleged to have occurred 12 years earlier.

"It is not a 'me-too' case. I wasn't assaulted, I wasn't attacked or raped or coerced or blackmailed," the adult star told Maher during the interview as she opened up about her encounter with the ex-POTUS, Trump. However, during the trial in the New York case, Daniels, said, "There was an imbalance of power, for sure. He was bigger and blocking the way." Adding on to this statement Maher questioned, "You really think she blacked out?" As he continued to state, "A porn star is used to having s*x with people she does not know. That's the job. She's not a good witness," as reported by Mediaite. During a panel discussion, Maher expressed his dissatisfaction with the handling of the Trump Manhattan trial, noting that prosecutors consistently missed opportunities.

Maher stressed, "Democrats… had four years to put Trump on trial," and questioned the timing of trial as the elections are nearing. The comedian expressed optimism about the possibility of a conviction two weeks ago, particularly following magazine publisher David Pecker's revelation of the 'catch-and-kill' scheme aimed at suppressing stories about Trump's alleged infidelities during his 2016 presidential campaign. "If this goes that way and Trump loses, it's going to change the whole election. Several independents, and a significant number, and Republicans say their vote will change if he is a convicted criminal. And he'll look like a loser, not that he doesn't already," Maher said according to Daily Mail.

"Here's what's happened this week. Georgia; They're gonna take up Trump's argument about Fani Willis. You know, she's the prosecutor: she's having an affair with the guy she hired. I mean, it's not really relevant to the case, but they left an opening. And now that one's gonna be delayed," he continued. "The stolen documents one? That's never gonna happen because that's a Trumpy judge down there. So it's Stormy or bust," the comedian added.

Furthermore, given the postponement of Trump's classified records trial, originally scheduled for May 20, and the unfolding developments surrounding the Georgia case, the comedian seized the opportunity to deliver a fervent address during the recent episode of Real Time With Bill Maher. During the trial Judge Manuel Merchan refuted the arguments of mistrial. However, he agreed to one thing and said, "There were several things that would have been better left unsaid. In fairness to the [prosecution], I think the witness was a little difficult to control."