Ana Navarro Recalls Meetings Men Like Harvey Weinstein on 'The View': "Half-Naked Sitting on the Bed"

On a recent episode of The View, co-host Ana Navarro ignited a candid and introspective discussion about her experience with powerful men, drawing parallels to the ongoing Donald Trump hush money trial and the broader context of the MeToo movement. The conversation unraveled as Navarro expressed her thoughts on the treatment of adult film star Stormy Daniels during the trial. Daniels had testified about her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in 2006 and the subsequent payment of $130,000 to keep her story confidential before the 2016 election.

During the testimony, Daniels shared, “I realized exactly what I’d gotten myself into…And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And I just felt like maybe – it was sort of – I had it coming for making a bad decision for going to someone’s room alone. And I just heard the voice in my head, ‘Well, you put yourself in a bad situation and bad things happen, so you deserve this,’” as reported by The Guardian.

Navarro, reflecting on the trial, remarked that she felt the lawyers had been too brutal on Daniels, drawing a connection to the MeToo movement. She shared a personal experience, stating, “I don’t know how many women there are that it resonated with the way it did with me, but I can tell you I’ve been in rooms with powerful men where I think I’m showing up for a meeting and they’re half-naked. And I think through MeToo…” However, Behar tried to interrupt with a humorous query, “What kind of meetings are these?” but Navarro remained unbothered and continued, “The same meetings that people had with Harvey Weinstein, or with Bill Cosby or with Charlie Rose,” as per the sources of Decider.

Navarro elaborated on the unsettling nature of these meetings, emphasizing, “I’m surprised you haven’t had a meeting like that that somebody didn’t say to you that you thought you were going to advance your career, to get mentorship, to maybe have a business opportunity. You open the door and the guy is half-naked sitting on the bed…This resonates with me, it brought back all of the MeToo issues.” Behar hopped into the discussion to lighten the mood and remarked, “No one wants to see me naked I guess.”

The segment also featured insights from Sunny Hostin, who attended the trial and shared details about Trump’s lawyers arguing for a mistrial based on Daniels’ testimony. She asserted, "At the end of all the testimony, jurors were out of the courtroom, Trump's lawyers argued for a mistrial based on all the salacious stuff that Stormy Daniels said, that they didn't use a condom — in particular, they were very upset about that. The judge said, your client, even in your opening statement, you said that the sexual encounter didn't occur, your client maintains that it didn't occur. Of course, the prosecution had to bring her up on the witness stand to talk about the sexual encounter and the details."