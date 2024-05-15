When Melania Trump Was Accused of Covering Up Family’s 'Nefarious Activities' by Ex-Friend

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the former top advisor to former President Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, has exposed alarming information regarding the former first lady's alleged shady behind-the-scenes actions. As a former model who rose to prominence, Melania has experienced many significant events in her life, but none quite match the drama that emerged from her time in the White House. Wolkoff is now accusing Melania of burying 'her family's nefarious activities,' reported Nicki Swift.

Though she is now becoming a vocal opponent of the Trump family, Wolkoff initially worked for Melania during the first year of the Trump administration, per Newsweek. On December 4, the former advisor responded to a social media post by political commentator Geraldo Rivera, criticizing him for creating 'excuses' for the former First Lady, who she claimed "knowingly LIES and covers up her family's nefarious activities."

"There is NO whitewash for Melania," Winston Wolkoff wrote. "She remained SILENT as I was falsely defamed, sued, & criminally investigated (she knowingly & admitted on recording that I served truthfully & honorably) but said NOTHING to the people of AMERICA who deserve the TRUTH!!!"

In her last remarks, Wolkoff asserted that Melania had abstained from relaying the truth to the American people. The fashion executive stated that the memorial visit was just for publicity a few days before her tweet exchange with Rivera. "Melania made this service a photo-op for herself, instead of handling her appearance with dignity and humility," she wrote on X.

After a controversy involving funds used for the former President's 2017 inauguration, Winston Wolkoff and Melania's friendship soured. Winston Wolkoff has accused the Trump Organization of being 'directly involved' in the former President's inaugural committee's $107 million spending, alleging that the money was used to pay off business-related debts. The former wrote about her 15-year relationship with the First Lady and her departure from the White House in her book, which was released in 2020. Soon after the book came out, Winston Wolkoff was sued by the Trump administration's Justice Department, which claimed the former staffer had violated a formal nondisclosure agreement.

Earlier in the year, Wolkoff provided more details about Melania and Donald's marriage, characterizing it as transactional. "She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him," she told The Washington Post in November 2023. "It's a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president."

One of the most shocking incidents of Melania's time as First Lady happened in October 2020 when Wolkoff leaked tapes that were covertly captured and showed the supermodel making candid remarks about her husband and her responsibilities in the White House. In one of them, Melania was heard saying, "They say I’m complicit. I’m the same like him, I support him. I don’t say enough I don’t do enough where I am." The startling tapes were further discussed in Wolkoff's book, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady.

