Here's Really Why Barack Obama Refused a Role on This TV Show From the Creators of 'Game of Thrones'

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, well known for Game of Thrones recently revealed that they had plans of vouching for former US President Barack Obama in their upcoming Netflix project. In their latest project, The Three-Body Problem, adapted from Liu Cixin's celebrated sci-fi trilogy, Benioff and Weiss aim to reclaim acclaim. However, the ex-POTUS declined their proposal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Despite facing criticism for the final seasons of their previous show, their reputation for crafting epic narratives endures. Spilling the beans on why Obama turned the cameo offer down, Benioff told USA Today that the response was the wittiest of all he ever came across. "It was to the effect of, ‘In case there ever is a real alien invasion, I think I should probably save myself for that crisis,’" Benioff shared as he called it a "very funny note." Adding to it Weiss said, "[Obama] wants to keep his powder dry in case there’s a real thing." Following Obama's statement that the book serves as an escape for him, The New York Times reported his description of the three-volume series as "wildly imaginative" and "immensely vast in scope."

I am so hyped for this. At a dinner party, when a journalist asked President Obama if aliens were real, he told him that it was classified but that he should read the 3 Body Problem series. pic.twitter.com/np61Q7c5yz — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) March 15, 2024

Among the cast of the series, which marked its debut on March 21 on the platform, are familiar faces from Game of Thrones, including John Bradley (known for his role as Samwell Tarly), Sir Jonathan Pryce (renowned for portraying the High Sparrow), and Irish actor Liam Cunningham, recognized for his portrayal of Davos Seaworth. The series plot reads, "Set against the backdrop of China's Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision."

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed an overall deal to develop new films and series for Netflix pic.twitter.com/57gLQOSTLE — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) August 7, 2019

According to USA Today, Obama even stated, "The scope of it was immense. So that was fun to read. Partly because my day-to-day problems with Congress seem fairly petty — not something to worry about. Aliens are about to invade!" It was also revealed that Obama was a big fan of the series, Game of Thrones and would wait for the series to drop its banger episodes. As of now, there have been no requests from Obama for early screening versions, as Weiss joked, "He doesn't text, he doesn't call."

Hot take: These guys are terrible writers — GOOESQ (@GOOESQ) August 8, 2019

Both the executive producers noted that former President Obama was a generous man who declined their offer gently. Rather, the note sent by the yesteryear politician left the creative minds with a smile on their faces as they didn't take the rejection to heart.