Travis Barker Reveals the Significance Behind 'Sci-Fi' Name He Wants For His & Kourtney Kardashian’s Kid

If Travis Barker has any say in it, Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy's name is bound to be intriguing. During a segment called GOAT Talk on Complex, the musician, along with a 17-year-old named Alabama, shared their picks for the "Greatest of All Time" on various topics, including advice, vacation spots, and baby names. It was during this discussion that the Blink-182 drummer revealed his favorite baby name. “I like Rocky Thirteen, that’s the name that’s just been going through my head lately,” Barker said.

Also Read: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Reveals 'Top Snack' She Indulges in While Awaiting Baby Kardashian-Barker

During the segment, after sharing his favorite baby name, the musician received a less than enthusiastic reaction from Alabama, who commented on how bad the name was. Despite acknowledging its flaws, the musician explained that the name "Rocky Thirteen" holds significance for him, as it combines the name of the guitarist for Suicidal Tendencies, Rocky George, with the number 13, which he considers the greatest number of all time. When Alabama was asked if he would name his child "Rocky Thirteen," he responded with a possibility, noting the association with the iconic boxing movie "Rocky," which he considers the greatest boxing movie of all time.

Despite Alabama's doubts about her father's choice, he remains attached to the idea of naming his son Rocky. However, it appears that the soon-to-be parents of three, he and Kardashian, have already settled on a different name for their upcoming bundle of joy. During the Los Angeles Blink-182 show in June, the reality star made her pregnancy announcement in a manner reminiscent of the band's "All the Small Things" music video. Holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm pregnant," she shared the exciting news with the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

After announcing her pregnancy, Kardashian shared a series of maternity photos on Instagram featuring herself and Barker sitting at his drumset. In the caption of the post, she stated, "little drummer boy coming soon." Travis joined in the excitement and left a comment of his own, stating, "I already know his name." Following the revelation of her pregnancy, the Poosh founder has been actively sharing photos of her baby bump on her social media platforms. During her recent trip to Hawaii to celebrate her daughter's 11th birthday, she proudly flaunted her growing belly in various bathing suits.

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Praises Daughter Penelope's 'Beauty' in a Flower Crown on Hawaiian Holiday

"Kourtney is so happy and feels incredibly lucky to be pregnant, She feels like everything is working out with her and Travis and she is very grateful. They tried for a long time and through many ways before it finally happened, so she is appreciating every moment. They can’t wait to have their baby boy," " a source recently told Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Also Read: Penelope Disick’s Hawaiian Birthday Was ‘Pure Magic’ for Mom Kourtney: “Memories Will Last a Lifetime”

The Kardashian star is a mother to three children: Mason (13), Penelope (10), and Reign (8), whom she shares with her ex, Scott Disick. On the other hand, Travis has a son named Landon (19) and a daughter named Alabama from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Additionally, he has maintained a close relationship with his stepdaughter, Ariana (24), who is Moakler's daughter from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/07/19/what-travis-barker-would-name-son-with-kourtney-kardashian-if-he-could-i-know-its-bad/

https://www.glamour.com/story/travis-barker-wants-to-give-his-and-kourtney-kardashians-kid-a-very-sci-fi-name

https://www.today.com/parents/celebrity/travis-barker-reveals-possible-name-kourtney-kardashian-baby-rcna95225

https://www.etonline.com/travis-barker-reveals-unique-name-hell-possibly-give-son-with-kourtney-kardashian-208331

https://www.complex.com/music/a/starrsavoy/travis-barker-rocky-13-baby-son-name-alabama-goat-talk

More from Inquisitr

Fans Laud Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian for Looking ‘Natural’ and ‘Healthy’: “Absolutely Beautiful”

Inside Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian's Blissful Hawaiian Babymoon