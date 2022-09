In an interview, Martina Navratilova spoke a bit about who she thought Serena Williams' rival was.

“I think the closest would be Justine Henin, [she] would be the closest rival and, of course, her sister Venus. But she didn’t really, she wasn’t lucky enough to have a Chris, you know, and there’s nothing you can do about that,” Navratilova said.

“There were a lot of pretenders. Azarenka looked like she was heading that way. But then that fizzled out. And then she got pregnant, she had injured and then she got pregnant. And then never, I think, beat her in the Open couple of years ago. But that was it. So, Venus and Justine, that’s it.“