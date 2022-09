Former model Katherine Webb-McCarron took time to celebrate herself even though she wasn't celebrating her birthday. She shared a new picture showing her body in a bikini for the first time in a long while. The 33-year-old mother of three realized it was an excellent time to appreciate herself last month and took to Instagram to do it.

Webb-McCarron noted she's thriving in all areas of her life and used it as a caption, saying, "33 and Thriving."