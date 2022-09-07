'This Is A Costume Party': Bethenny Frankel Ridicules 'RHODubai' Reunion Looks

Bethenny Frankel in floral dress with bow
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Bethenny Frankel didn't appreciate the style the Real Housewives of Dubai cast brought to the season one reunion, which began airing on Bravo last week and took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts with her fans and followers.

The Latest

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Plunging Red Dress

Washington Woman Escapes Abduction By Man She Tried To Help

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Mechanic Skills In A Bikini

Priyanka Chopra Wows In A Pink Silk Dress

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Little Black Dress

Bethenny Seemed To Be Taken Aback By Just How Elaborate The 'RHODubai' Cast's Looks Were

As she tuned into part one of the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion, which was filmed in New York City in August, Bethenny Frankel, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, said that when it came to the looks of the ladies, including Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks, the taping of the special looked more like a "costume party" than a reality show taping.

“This is a costume party,” Frankel said on her Instagram Story last Wednesday as she zoomed into the series on her television screen, via Page Six.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Bethenny Frankel Said The 'RHODubai' Cast's Outfits For The Reunion Were 'Insane'

"This is insane. I mean … literally, if Andy [Cohen] weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical,” Frankel continued as she ranted about the over-the-top ensembles of the Real Housewives of Dubai cast.

Looking back at her own history with the Real Housewives franchise, Frankel said that the ladies back then didn't wear anything even close to what the women are wearing these days.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Bethenny Frankel Claims The 'RHONY' Cast Did Their Own Reunion Makeup Years Ago

Speaking to her online audience, Frankel said that when it came to the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, she and her cast mates not only didn't have stylists, they actually did their own makeup for their reunions.

"I need you to know that [on] Seasons 1 to 3 of ‘Housewives,’ we would do our own makeup, and I would wear a cable-knit sweater,” she revealed. “Like, the outfits we wore were just out of our closet for the reunion.”

The 'RHODubai' Ladies Have Taken Reunion Tapings To The Next Level

In closing, Frankel told her fans and followers that the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast have “taken it to the next level.”

To see more of the Real Housewives of Dubai season one reunion, don't miss part two of the special, which airs on Wednesday, September 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.