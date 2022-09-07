Bethenny Frankel didn't appreciate the style the Real Housewives of Dubai cast brought to the season one reunion, which began airing on Bravo last week and took to her Instagram Story to share her thoughts with her fans and followers.
'This Is A Costume Party': Bethenny Frankel Ridicules 'RHODubai' Reunion Looks
Bethenny Seemed To Be Taken Aback By Just How Elaborate The 'RHODubai' Cast's Looks Were
As she tuned into part one of the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion, which was filmed in New York City in August, Bethenny Frankel, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, said that when it came to the looks of the ladies, including Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks, the taping of the special looked more like a "costume party" than a reality show taping.
“This is a costume party,” Frankel said on her Instagram Story last Wednesday as she zoomed into the series on her television screen, via Page Six.
Bethenny Frankel Said The 'RHODubai' Cast's Outfits For The Reunion Were 'Insane'
"This is insane. I mean … literally, if Andy [Cohen] weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical,” Frankel continued as she ranted about the over-the-top ensembles of the Real Housewives of Dubai cast.
Looking back at her own history with the Real Housewives franchise, Frankel said that the ladies back then didn't wear anything even close to what the women are wearing these days.
Bethenny Frankel Claims The 'RHONY' Cast Did Their Own Reunion Makeup Years Ago
Speaking to her online audience, Frankel said that when it came to the early seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City, she and her cast mates not only didn't have stylists, they actually did their own makeup for their reunions.
"I need you to know that [on] Seasons 1 to 3 of ‘Housewives,’ we would do our own makeup, and I would wear a cable-knit sweater,” she revealed. “Like, the outfits we wore were just out of our closet for the reunion.”
The 'RHODubai' Ladies Have Taken Reunion Tapings To The Next Level
In closing, Frankel told her fans and followers that the ladies of The Real Housewives of Dubai cast have “taken it to the next level.”
To see more of the Real Housewives of Dubai season one reunion, don't miss part two of the special, which airs on Wednesday, September 7, at 9/8c on Bravo.