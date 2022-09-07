'This Is A Costume Party': Bethenny Frankel Ridicules 'RHODubai' Reunion Looks

As she tuned into part one of the Real Housewives of Dubai reunion, which was filmed in New York City in August, Bethenny Frankel, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City, said that when it came to the looks of the ladies, including Chanel Ayan, Lesa Milan, Caroline Stanbury, Nina Ali, Sara Al Madani, and Caroline Brooks, the taping of the special looked more like a "costume party" than a reality show taping.

“This is a costume party,” Frankel said on her Instagram Story last Wednesday as she zoomed into the series on her television screen, via Page Six.