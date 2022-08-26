'What God Has For Me Is For Me': 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard-Bassett Responds To Critic Amid Fertility Journey

Last week on Twitter, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who has been featured on the Real Housewives of Potomac cast in a full-time role since the third season of the Bravo reality series, revealed that she was at her doctor's office and thinking about the other women who are currently struggling to conceive.

"In the fertility office…and I be wanting to minister to these other women in here getting their eggs together [because] we need prayer and encouragement, but I don't want to be spooky so I just mind my business and pray silently," she wrote, via Yahoo! News.