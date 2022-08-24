Christina Aguilera's Elegant Black Dress Steals The Show

Christina Aguilera
Shutterstock | 2914948

Entertainment
Geri Green

Christina Aguilera is stunning in a figure-hugging, glam, and plunging dress while posing from a balcony. The Grammy winner dazzled her Instagram followers recently, upping her style game and going for a look ready for the red carpet. The "Stripped" singer showed off her famous hourglass curves while in Cannes, France, posing in a long-sleeved and floor-length black dress with crystal accents, also rocking a fishtail-like train for a dramatic finish.

"Cannes has a piece of my heart," the former rival to Britney Spears wrote as she gained plenty of likes.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Seahawks Are Jimmy Garoppolo's Likeliest Destination

NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Are Interested In Tristan Thompson

"I Think I Was The First": Rose McIver Reveals She Was The First Banana Delivery Girl in New Zealand

NBA Rumors: Heat Could Still Trade Tyler Herro For Gordon Hayward

NBA Rumors: Jazz 'Strongly Interested' In RJ Barrett

Because Everyone's Beautiful

In 2022, Aguilera released her "Beautiful" track, which is largely considered an unofficial anthem for the LGBTQ community. This year, the singer is celebrating Pride as she always has.

"Pride is the biggest representation of freedom and self-expression. It means living your best life out loud, unafraid, fearless. These are all things that truly mean the world to me and have always been a part of my message and my music. I'm so grateful and honored to have had the love and support of the LGBTQIA+ community for 20+ years, and to have been able to share these moments and live out some of my fantasies with them," she wrote on Instagram.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Pandemic Gains

Christina has now released her pandemic-penned La Fuerza album. Opening up to Health on COVID, she revealed:

"It was a great time to be hunkered down in my house with my kids. I really got a moment to do little things, like be in my backyard, read books that had been on my to-read list, and go through my old diaries. I have this massive trunk of old diaries that I've literally kept from the past 20 years of my life. I was able to catch up on them and do some self-reflecting."

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Work Guilt If Not Working

Aguilera is always working and has even revealed guilt for when she enjoys time off. She added: "When I'm not working, there's a heavy amount of guilt that I feel. It's been embedded in me since I was little—you're shamed if you don't want to keep up. As a child [entertainer], you're all pitted against one another, and other children are all about that grind too."

Don't Hold Back

Touching on being over 40, the reality judge concluded: "Why am I holding back in certain areas of my life? Who am I really living my life for?" And with age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you. I've realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn't worry about what other people think."

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.