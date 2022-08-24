Christina Aguilera's Elegant Black Dress Steals The Show

In 2022, Aguilera released her "Beautiful" track, which is largely considered an unofficial anthem for the LGBTQ community. This year, the singer is celebrating Pride as she always has.

"Pride is the biggest representation of freedom and self-expression. It means living your best life out loud, unafraid, fearless. These are all things that truly mean the world to me and have always been a part of my message and my music. I'm so grateful and honored to have had the love and support of the LGBTQIA+ community for 20+ years, and to have been able to share these moments and live out some of my fantasies with them," she wrote on Instagram.