My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny

Lisa Hochstein began celebrating her 40th birthday weeks ago. And amid the festivities, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member gave her fans and followers a look inside the first day of her celebration on Instagram.

"Day 1 of my birthday celebration surrounded by my babies and friends I consider family. Thank you to these special people that always have my back and always stand by my side," Lisa wrote in the caption of her post, which included a video of her sitting at a dinner table, surrounded by her loved ones, including daughter Elle, 2.