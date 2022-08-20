Lisa Hochstein is going through her darkest days as estranged husband Lenny Hochstein, a successful plastic surgeon in Miami, continues to flaunt his new romance with Katharina Mazepa, who he confirmed he was dating at the same time that he shared news of his plan to divorce the Real Housewives of Miami cast member.
My 'Darkest Days': 'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Celebrates Birthday Amid Messy Divorce From Husband Lenny
Lisa Hochstein Was Surrounded By Family And Friends On Her Birthday
Lisa Hochstein began celebrating her 40th birthday weeks ago. And amid the festivities, the Real Housewives of Miami cast member gave her fans and followers a look inside the first day of her celebration on Instagram.
"Day 1 of my birthday celebration surrounded by my babies and friends I consider family. Thank you to these special people that always have my back and always stand by my side," Lisa wrote in the caption of her post, which included a video of her sitting at a dinner table, surrounded by her loved ones, including daughter Elle, 2.
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Says She's In The Midst Of Her 'Darkest Days'
Also, in the caption of her Instagram post, Lisa gave the nod to her ongoing split from Lenny, 56, who recently traveled to Europe to meet his 27-year-old girlfriend's family in Austria.
"Your darkest days always reveal your true friends," Lisa, who also shares son Logan, 7, with Lenny, wrote.
Then, along with a photo of herself in a green, feathered dress she wore during another birthday event, Lisa added, "Keep Smiling, keep shining."
Lenny Hochstein Confirmed Plans To Divorce The 'RHOM' Cast Member In May
After being spotted out with a woman that seemed to be Mazepa, Lenny confirmed that he and Lisa were calling it quits on their marriage.
"Lisa and I are getting divorced," he told Page Six. "A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us."
'RHOM' Star Lisa Hochstein Said She Was 'Blindsided' By Lenny's Announcement
"With two young children involved, as a mom, I'm going to focus all of my energy and time on them," she told Page Six via a spokesperson. "I'm blindsided by his behavior and reckless handling of the situation."
The Real Housewives of Miami season five is expected to begin airing on Peacock sometime before the end of the year.