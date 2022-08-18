Magic Johnson's Former Bel-Air Estate With Indoor Basketball Court Back On The Market For $14M

The Bel-Air home that once belonged to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is back on the market for $14.5 million.

The basketball legend lived in the massive six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion in the 90s during the heights of his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The home, which is now owned by Nancy Ellin – a Compass agent (and the seller), is renowned for its state-of-the-art indoor basketball court, complete with a locker room and autographed memorabilia by prominent NBA players, including Magic himself. 

"It is originally Magic Johnson's home, so naturally it has an indoor basketball court," said Ellin, who is representing her property along with Coldwell Banker's Jade Mills. The LA realtor purchased the home back in 2004 and upgraded the interior with a few luxe finishes but was sure the leave Johnson's original custom touches. 

Besides all-new systems, recessed lighting, and security cameras, Ellin's other cosmetic enhancements to the home were inspired by her travels. "Following a complete renovation, it now has top-of-the-line appliances, marble, custom cabinets, and Moroccan/Spanish design elements that were inspired from our travels," she told Mansion Global

The 10,600-square-foot gated enclave boasting exquisite amenities, including a swimming pool, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and spacious brick patio on the exterior, is ideal for hosting guests. "It is a true entertainer's haven and an incredibly special home," Ellin said.

Step Inside – First Level Features 

First Level - Family Room
Stepping inside Johnson's former three-story residence, the first level opens to a grand entrance area outfitted with custom wide-plank wood floors and a standout staircase at the front. The area transitions seamlessly into a step-down formal living room hosting a fireplace and French windows to allow plenty of daytime lighting. 

Neighboring is a massive family room with a bar complete with elaborate beamed ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace, and a Moroccan-inspired seating pavilion. To the distance is a cozy dining nook with built-in cushioned chairs and a center table with large overhead lighting. Large French windows surround the area to offer lots of natural light and (like the family room) has a door leading to the backyard.

Also on the first level is an elegant formal dining room with blue and white-skirted walls offering custom built-ins and a silver leaf soffit ceiling with two overhead vintage-style chandeliers.

Custom Chef's Kitchen

Kitchen
 At stone's throw is the custom chef's kitchen designed with marble countertops and an eat-in island with a faucet and sink feature complete with large hanging lights. Along with the stainless steel appliances and glass-enclosed upper cabinetry, the space also has a butler's pantry and dining area with a door French double doors leading out to the backyard.

The Second Level Features 

master suite
Heading up the staircase, the second level's landing area opens to an expansive primary suite swathed in numerous French windows, custom wood-plank flooring, and a tray ceiling decked with recessed lighting. The suite features a comfortable sitting area, fireplace, walk-in closets, and private balcony. 

The contemporary style all-white master suite is outfitted with his and her vanities with marble countertops and plenty of recessed lights. There is a large glass-enclosed steam shower and stand-alone soaking tub surrounded by French windows to immerse in the outdoor views. 

The Third-Level Features 

Media Room
The third floor has three children's bedrooms and a guest bedroom, all with ensuite bathrooms, and a well-equipped gym.

The Baller Basketball Court

basketball court
The highlight for any sports enthusiast is the home's indoor basketball court, originally designed for Johnson. Guests can look right down onto the court to watch games among friends from the upper-level glass windows in the media room.

The court also has a locker room and exclusive sports memorabilia with autographs of NBA players, including Johnson himself. "Good luck, work hard," he wrote next to his name on one of the pieces and, "P.S. Have fun."

Additionally, the home has a massive game room boasting elaborate wood beamed tray ceiling and wood flooring, a spacious sitting area, and a wet bar that opens to the backyard.

The exterior of this half-acre lot features canyon views with serene lush landscapes and tall hedges for the ultimate privacy. A brick patio, a built-in barbecue, a fire pit, a pool with built-in seating, and a spa are included.

