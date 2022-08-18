Magic Johnson's Former Bel-Air Estate With Indoor Basketball Court Back On The Market For $14M

The Bel-Air home that once belonged to NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is back on the market for $14.5 million.

The basketball legend lived in the massive six-bedroom Moraga Estates mansion in the 90s during the heights of his career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. The home, which is now owned by Nancy Ellin – a Compass agent (and the seller), is renowned for its state-of-the-art indoor basketball court, complete with a locker room and autographed memorabilia by prominent NBA players, including Magic himself.

"It is originally Magic Johnson's home, so naturally it has an indoor basketball court," said Ellin, who is representing her property along with Coldwell Banker's Jade Mills. The LA realtor purchased the home back in 2004 and upgraded the interior with a few luxe finishes but was sure the leave Johnson's original custom touches.

Besides all-new systems, recessed lighting, and security cameras, Ellin's other cosmetic enhancements to the home were inspired by her travels. "Following a complete renovation, it now has top-of-the-line appliances, marble, custom cabinets, and Moroccan/Spanish design elements that were inspired from our travels," she told Mansion Global .

The 10,600-square-foot gated enclave boasting exquisite amenities, including a swimming pool, built-in BBQ, fire pit, and spacious brick patio on the exterior, is ideal for hosting guests. "It is a true entertainer's haven and an incredibly special home," Ellin said.